News + Trends 0 0

After a long wait, now also in Switzerland: Babboe recalls certain cargo bikes

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 12.2.2025

Babboe is recalling certain cargo bikes due to the risk of falls and accidents. While the recall campaign has been running in other countries since spring 2024, there was no information in this country for a long time. Which models are affected and what you need to do.

In collaboration with the Accident Prevention Bureau BFU, the Dutch manufacturer Babboe is now also implementing the recall campaign it announced in spring 2024 in Switzerland. This is due to serious safety defects in the cargo bikes: cracks in the frame, seat post or steering column can lead to these areas breaking. Owners of affected models will be compensated.

The affected models

The recall with refund offer applies to the following models:

Babboe Pro Trike

Babboe Pro Trike XL

Babboe Pro Trike-E

Babboe Transporter

Babboe Transporter-E

For all other Babboe models sold in Switzerland, there is an offer to exchange it for a replacement model. If you own a Babboe bike, you can register it at kontrollieredeinlastenrad.ch and check your entitlement. If your cargo bike is not affected by the recall, you can arrange a free safety inspection.

Babboe bikes are not only part of the cityscape in Copenhagen.

Source: Shutterstock

The backstory

The Babboe company goes back to a Dutch parents' initiative in 2005 that wanted to launch a high-quality and affordable cargo bike. The family bikes with the characteristic wooden box developed into an absolute success story, which, however, began to crack early on.

Between 2010 and 2012, there were probably already manufacturing defects and, between 2017 and 2018, welding defects in some cases. In 2023, there were more and more reports of frame breakages and in 2024, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) pulled the ripcord. Sales were banned and criminal investigations were launched, as the problems had allegedly been known for some time.

The slightly desperate-looking statement on babboe.ch shows that a smaller market like Switzerland was not the top priority in the ensuing chaos surrounding the consequences, recalls and compensation claims:

Babboe Switzerland has received NO INFORMATION from headquarters since the beginning of March 2024 about what will happen to Swiss customers or how the recall will be handled in Switzerland. We apologise for this. From the FAQ of babboe.ch, as of 12.02.25

Furthermore, it has been learnt from various sources that the Babboe BV headquarters currently only offers solutions for the Dutch and German markets. In the crisis communication, the line to Switzerland was apparently consistently cut. This has now finally come to an end - a year late.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







