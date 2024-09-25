Cooling, heat and massage: that's the promise of the new recovery tools from Nike and Hyperice

What is the biggest difference between amateur athletes and professionals? Exactly, in the quality of their recovery. The Nike and Hyperice brands have now jointly developed two new tools to help with recovery and preparation for training.

From the outside they look like futuristic trainers, but inside the new boots from the sports company Nike and recovery specialist Hyperice hide a sophisticated system of air-controlled pressure and heat-generating panels.

The battery-powered shoe offers a combination of heat and massage for warming up and relaxing.

Source: Hyperice

The second product from the collaboration, the waistcoat, looks as if it could easily hang in the wardrobe of a spaceship. It contains high-tech mechanisms for temperature regulation.

Good temperature control: The waistcoat warms or cools as needed to improve preparation for and recovery after exercise.

Source: Hyperice

Pre- and recovery products

The two new products focus not only on training recovery, but also on warming up. Its importance for performance and injury prevention is increasingly coming into focus. "Recovery is important for all athletes, but we also realise that the concept of preparation, of recovery, is just as important," says Tobie Hatfield, Senior Director, Nike Athlete Innovation, in a media statement. "The shoes and waistcoat we developed with Hyperice help prepare the body for activity, whether you're playing for a title or on your feet a lot at work."

Nike and Hyperice, who are best known for their "Normatec" compression sleeves, set out to develop high-tech clothing and shoes that can be easily integrated into the everyday lives of athletes.

In concrete terms, this means that dripping ice waistcoats and energy-sapping warm-up routines may soon be a thing of the past. This will benefit amateurs in particular. After all, who, apart from the pros, has enough ice and an ergometer available for cool-downs at the finish line?

The shoes do the warm-up before competition and training

The battery-powered shoes, which are vaguely reminiscent of the Nike Air Mags, provide warmth and an air-controlled compression massage. Duration, location and intensity can be controlled at the touch of a button. Combined with gentle pressure, the heat is designed to penetrate deep into the tissue of the feet and ankles to promote mobility and blood circulation.

Heat and massage can be controlled independently or synchronised in each foot at the touch of a button.

Source: Hyperice

Keep cool: Waistcoat with temperature sensors

The waistcoat is designed to keep the body temperature constant at a self-selected value. This is achieved with the help of temperature and pressure sensors as well as an air bubble that moves the corresponding thermal modules towards or away from the body. This should not only provide the ideal warmth or cooling, but also ensure comfort when worn.

The waistcoat is designed to help you be well prepared for exertion and recover more quickly.

Source: Hyperice

The waistcoat and shoes are still only available to top athletes such as basketball legend LeBron James and multiple gold medallist in the heptathlon, Nafissatou Thiam. According to information from Hyperice, both wore them while preparing for their competitions at the Olympic Games in Paris. Further information on availability for non-professionals will follow, according to Hyperice.