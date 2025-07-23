News + Trends 12 1

Design with gaps: Why empty rooms are now the trend

How exciting can emptiness be? At the "3 Days of Design" in Copenhagen, furniture showed that what is missing is just as important as what is there. A trend that gently changes rooms.

It wasn't an obvious trend, more of a subtle vibe. But at the «3 Days of Design» in Copenhagen, one thing stood out: Furniture that played with voids. Chair legs, table tops, backrests - everything looked like a frame, irregular and almost wobbly. That's exactly what made them eye-catching.

Roosa Ryhänen: Design that speaks with gaps

Designers such as the Finnish Roosa Ryhänen take up this approach. Her «Sangria Shelf» focuses on organic shapes and open surfaces that create an airy, Mediterranean feel.

Sangria Shelf, Roosa Ryhänen.

The Finnish designer shows that minimalism vibes can have a stronger effect - if what remains is all the more inviting to look at. For her designs, the Finnish designer uses sustainable materials such as through-dyed veneer from Cwp (Coloured Wood Products), which comes from certified forestry and is coloured using environmentally friendly methods. Her furniture and accessories are accents that look like sculptures.

Circus Serving Plates, coloured veneer.

Made By Choice: Chairs as a symbol of freedom

The Kolho collection by Finnish label Made by Choice and artist Matthew Day Jackson also plays with freedom.

Kolho Chair, Matthew Day Jackson for Made by Choice.

Inspired by the Apollo moon landing and the small Finnish town of Kolho, the series combines right angles with curved, serpentine silhouettes. As Jackson explains: «The space between reason and chaos is that of play. It is in this space that our human nature shows its true potential.»

Kolho Chair, plywood.

The «Glits Rainbow Lounge» chair is the latest addition of rainbow plywood and Formica laminate that honours the values of the TLGBQIA community. The first 20 pieces will go out to benefit the Glits Foundation, which works to promote social justice and support marginalised communities

Glits Rainbow Lounge, rainbow plywood.

Matteo Fogale: space for craftsmanship

The «Ambi Vases» by Matteo Fogale and the stonemason Tim Royal show how travertine and aluminium merge to create minimalist art pieces. Particularly striking: the two handles that look like wobbly frames. They let light and air through and play with open shapes.

Ambi Vases, travertine and aluminium, Matteo Fogale and Tim Royal.

Whether Matteo Fogale's material experiments, Roosa Ryhänen's playful emptiness or Matthew Day Jackson's socially critical furniture - all these works create more than function. They open up spaces, emotionally and physically, and tell stories that want to be discovered and celebrated.

