Ikea sells balcony power stations that can do something

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 3.7.2025

The Swedish furniture giant is entering the balcony power station business and wants to make sustainable energy accessible to everyone. The five different solar systems are mainly suitable for rented flats.

Ikea does not manufacture the solar modules itself. The plug-in solutions come from Svea Solar and are optionally supplemented by storage solutions from the manufacturer Ecoflow, which we also sell. The range starts with the «complete set S», consisting of two solar modules with 450 watts of power each and an 800 watt inverter. Ikea is asking just under 450 euros for this.

A storage unit is included from size M

The offer becomes interesting from the medium «complete set M» for at least €1,229. This already includes a storage unit with a capacity of 1.92 kWh. The module output can be increased to 520 watts per panel for an additional charge, meaning that a total output of over 1,000 watts is possible.

With the storage system, the electricity generated does not have to be consumed immediately or fed into the home grid. The electricity ends up in the integrated batteries and then supplies connected consumers via a standard socket. In my home, my office equipment, consisting of two monitors, a router and my Mac Mini, is connected.

These sizes are available:

M up to 1040 watts and memory

L up to 2000 watts and memory

XL up to 2000 watts and memory. This is where the «AC Pro» from Ecoflow comes into play

Convincing on sale in a practical test

In a first test by «Computer Bild», the system was convincing. The editorial team particularly praised the decentralised battery principle, the high performance and the extensive app control. Another plus point: the storage system has 2300 watt sockets, so it can also cope with larger appliances. At the same time, the inverter still only feeds the legally permitted power into the power grid.

By the way, no one has to worry about the connected devices suddenly being left without power if the sun does not shine sufficiently for a longer period of time. This is because the system then switches to mains power.

Easy introduction to solar energy

If you want to delve deeper into the topic of solar energy and balcony power plants, you will probably find cheaper prices for solar modules. However, you will not be part of the target group of the offer.

«We are now offering tenants without access to their own roof space in particular an easy way to get started with solar energy.», explains Walter Kadnar, CEO of IKEA Germany.

In principle: an Ikea kitchen, just for solar power. Few components and easy to put into operation. In other words, the balcony power station. The kitchen less so in my experience.

People with the right expertise or more complex installation situations, such as two or more locations for the solar modules, will justifiably criticise the Ikea solution. However, Ikea's system is more advanced than some DIY stores, which offer more choice but make it more complicated to get started.

Header image: Ikea Germany

