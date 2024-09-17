Laura's Likes: 7 sneakers in the trend colour brown
Laura Scholz
17.9.2024
Translation: machine translated

Brown is the colour of the moment. And for your trainers. They look good in autumn - even if they fulfil a cliché.

Remember when I was talking about candy-coloured sneakers? or battling water stains on my pink Puma "Palermos"? Well, those days aka "the summer months" are over. And it wouldn't be a new season if a new trend didn't creep in with it. Curtain up for earthy brown.

Brown in autumn? That may sound about as groundbreaking as the famous florals for spring from "The Devil Wears Prada". But why go far afield on the colour palette when good things are so close at hand?

Giphy
Giphy

The classic autumn shade fits in seamlessly with everything we love about this season: rustling leaves, ripe chestnuts, warming hot drinks - and brings a breath of fresh air to our sneaker range despite the lack of surprise. White? Tricky in autumn. Black? Yawn. A rich dark brown, on the other hand, is firstly something different and secondly makes the sporty shoes a whole lot more respectable.

S.Oliver Sneaker (41)
SneakersAvailability unknown

S.Oliver Sneaker

41

New Balance 530 (44)
SneakersAvailability unknown

New Balance 530

44

Gola Harrier (44)
SneakersAvailability unknown

Gola Harrier

44

Vans M39417 (43)
SneakersAvailability unknown

Vans M39417

43

Tamaris Sneaker (38)
SneakersAvailability unknown

Tamaris Sneaker

38

Flamingos Life Burela Slim (40)
SneakersAvailability unknown

Flamingos Life Burela Slim

40

Vans UA UltraRange EXO MTE-1 Shoes - 104091 (38.5)
SneakersAvailability unknown

Vans UA UltraRange EXO MTE-1 Shoes - 104091

38.5

Header image: Laura Scholz

3 people like this article

Laura Scholz
