Laura's Likes: 7 sneakers in the trend colour brown

Brown is the colour of the moment. And for your trainers. They look good in autumn - even if they fulfil a cliché.

Remember when I was talking about candy-coloured sneakers? or battling water stains on my pink Puma "Palermos"? Well, those days aka "the summer months" are over. And it wouldn't be a new season if a new trend didn't creep in with it. Curtain up for earthy brown.

Brown in autumn? That may sound about as groundbreaking as the famous florals for spring from "The Devil Wears Prada". But why go far afield on the colour palette when good things are so close at hand?

The classic autumn shade fits in seamlessly with everything we love about this season: rustling leaves, ripe chestnuts, warming hot drinks - and brings a breath of fresh air to our sneaker range despite the lack of surprise. White? Tricky in autumn. Black? Yawn. A rich dark brown, on the other hand, is firstly something different and secondly makes the sporty shoes a whole lot more respectable.