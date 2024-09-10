Lego announces new set for Harry Potter fans: The Weasley's Foxhole

Lego is expanding its Harry Potter collection with the Weasleys' famous foxhole. The extensive set impresses with numerous minifigures and loving details that will delight fans of the magical world.

Lego has released a collector's set for adult fans of Harry Potter https://www.lego.com/de-de/product/the-burrow-collectors-edition-76437: According to Lego, the fox's den is designed to reflect the "distinctive interior of the Weasley family", for example with sloping floors and crooked walls. The house can be opened up so that you can place the ten Lego minifigures inside. In addition to

Harry Potter, Ginny and the entire Weasley family are also included. Of particular interest to fans: Bill and Charlie Weasley appear as Lego figures for the first time. Errol the owl and two pigs are also included

The set contains a total of ten minifigures.

The individual rooms are customised. So that you can see the rooms of the Weasley children, for example.

View of one of the rooms.

Flohn network and magic sink

The foxhole offers two play functions: There is a fireplace on the ground floor from which the minifigures can "travel" to other locations using the flea network. To do this, place the figure on a platform with a crank handle, whereupon it disappears into the fireplace.

The house also features the magical sink that fascinated Harry Potter: A dishwashing brush magically cleans the pans when you press a button. Another detail is the Weasleys' famous clock, which shows where each member of the family is currently located.

The collector's set consists of 2405 pieces and measures 46 x 25 x 23 centimetres. This makes it significantly larger and more comprehensive than the foxhole-set from 2020.

