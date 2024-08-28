Optional Windows update KB5041587: Simplified file sharing with Android smartphone

Thanks to the August update KB5041587, you can send files from Windows 11 to your Android mobile by right-clicking. However, the update does not happen automatically.

Microsoft released the optional update KB5041587 for Windows 11 on 27 August. It makes it easier to share files on your Windows PC with an Android smartphone. For this to work, you need the app "Smartphone Link" on your computer and the app "Link to Windows" on your Android. Both are free. The apps are not new, but the update allows you to send files directly from Windows Explorer to your smartphone via file sharing.

The new update is optional, so Windows will not install it automatically. If your Windows 11 installation is up to date, you should see this information in the system settings under Windows Update: "2024-08 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2 for x64-based systems (KB5041587) is available". You can then download and install it.

The new features will also be rolled out gradually. This means that not everyone will have access to them immediately after installation. You can find all information about the KB5041587 update here.

Sending files works, but the setup is annoying

I have installed the software update on my home computer and am one of the lucky ones who can already use the new share function for Android. This also works after setting up the device pairing. By right-clicking on a file in Windows Explorer and then selecting "Share", I simply select "Smartphone link" and the file then lands in the new "Send from my PC" folder in the smartphone's download folder without any further enquiry.

In principle, the connection is also possible between iPhone and Windows 11, but Microsoft states that simplified sharing is only available for Android smartphones.

I tried it out and after some back and forth it worked for me. Granting the correct permissions on the mobile was a bit complicated and only worked in a roundabout way. Microsoft still needs to work on the functionality and user-friendliness. But when it finally works, the option is a real blessing for exchanging files between smartphones and Windows. <p