Packaging top, content flop: poor marks for dog snacks

Stiftung Warentest scrutinised 17 dog snacks. The results will make even the most voracious dog lose his appetite.

"Well done" is how doggies praise their pets when they sit, paw or turn in circles - and give them a treat. Dog snack manufacturers should be reprimanded with "Yikes". Because at Stiftung Warentest, 17 out of 17 treats failed

Gaps and errors in recommendations

Dog snacks from various manufacturers, including discounters and drugstores, were tested. All received the grade "poor". The reason: the suppliers provided incomplete or incorrect feeding recommendations. Unhealthy ingredients were discovered in so-called "superfood" treats. And in a snack advertised as "gluten-free" - gluten.

One thing is clear: dog treats do not have to provide all nutrients as supplementary food. But they should also not be fed without hesitation. A rule of thumb from veterinary medicine states that a maximum of ten per cent of a dog's daily energy requirements should be covered by treats. The laboratory analyses and model calculations of various dog weight classes by Stiftung Warentest show this: There is a long-term risk of nutrient deficiency and/or obesity with the treats tested.

These treats did not cut a good figure

Six of the 17 products tested are also available in our shop. The following were criticised:

Fresco Martin Rütter training knuckle chicken

According to Stiftung Warentest, these snacks contain the most kilocalories per 100 grams. There is no information on the daily portion and how much the main food should be reduced by.

Dog food Availability unknown Fresco Martin Rütter Training Knuckles Chicken&Blueberries, 150 g Adult, 1 pcs., 150 g 2

Pedigree Biscrok Multi Mix

These treats also lack specific information on the reduction of the main food. Only a few of the advertised omega-3 fatty acids are included. Nevertheless, the recommended portions on the box are correct according to Stiftung Warentest

Dog food Availability unknown Pedigree Biscrok Adult, 1 pcs., 500 g

Purina Adventuros Nuggets wild boar flavour

Information on the reduction of the main food is also missing here. At ten per cent, the goodies also contain a comparatively high amount of sugar

Dog food Availability unknown Purina Adventuros Nuggets - Dog treat - 90g Senior, 90 g

Rinti Chicko Plus cheese cubes 100% chicken

These snacks are the only ones that indicate that they should only make up ten per cent of your daily calorie requirement. However, the portions are too large and need to be weighed up. There is also a lack of more precise information on reducing the main food - and on the richly advertised calcium. There is very little of it.

Dog food Availability unknown Rinti Chicko Plus Adult, 1 pcs., 80 g 4

Trixie Premio with duck and rice

The only snack advertised as gluten-free in the test contains gluten. All information on the recommended daily portion and main food reduction is also missing.

Dog food Availability unknown Trixie PREMIO Rice Duck Bones 10 pcs., 980 g

Vitakraft Treaties Bits liver sausage

A good news at the end: These treats were the lowest in calories tested. However, as they are quite large, only a few can be fed per day. According to Stiftung Warentest, the recommended portions are also correct. Only, and unsurprisingly, there is no advice on reducing the main food.

Dog food available in a few days EUR 20,06 EUR 167,17 / 1kg Vitakraft Treaties Bits Liver Sausage Adult, 1 pcs., 120 g 6

Other treats

These eleven Goodies badies were also rated as "poor":

8 in 1 Tastias Sushi Rolls:

No information on daily portion and main food reduction, declared cod and umber not found during testing.

Aldi Romeo Classic Soft Snacks Softies to go with poultry:

Daily portions too large, amount of main food reduction missing.

dm Dein Bestes mini sausage mix with salami, ham & liver sausage:

Daily portions too large, amount of main food reduction missing

Dokas chicken with rice and sesame:

No information on daily portion, amount of main food reduction missing.

Edeka Gut & Günstig Lieblings Speckies with vitamin D3 & E:

Daily portions too large, amount of main food reduction missing, vitamin E and D3 only sparsely available.

Fressnapf Multifit Soft Trainies Medium for training & reward:

No information on daily portion, amount of main food reduction missing, contains no longer authorised iron compound

Frolic on the go with beef:

Highest sugar snack tested, daily portions too large, amount of main food reduction missing.

Kaufland K-Classic training snack rich in poultry:

Daily portions are correct, no information on reducing the main food

Lidl Orlando Pure Taste beef & spinach & beetroot active snack:

Daily portions too large, amount of main food reduction missing

Rewe Zooroyal Mini Mix with beef, chicken & game:

Daily portions too large for very small dogs, amount of main food reduction missing

Rossmann Winston Feinschmeckerli with beef & poultry:

No information on daily portion, amount of main food reduction missing

There is another way

What remains after this sobering test result? For example, preparing a healthy snack for your pet yourself. I'll tell you how to do this in a separate article soon. Until then: use dog treats in a targeted and reduced way. Then you can say to yourself: "Well done".

What do you think of dog treats? Which are your favourite? And how do you make sure you give them the right amount? Let us know in the comments.