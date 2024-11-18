The smart ring from Casio primarily shows the time to others
Casio enters the smart ring business. The CRW-001-1JR does not have sensors, but it does have a display.
Casio launched a ring collection to mark the company's 50th anniversary. However, they were purely pieces of jewellery without any function. The CRW-001-1JR now presented for Japan, on the other hand, is intended to be a fully-fledged replacement for the watch on the wrist.
The watch moves onto the finger
Despite its small size, the LCD screen of the waterproof ring watch is divided into six segments. It mainly displays hours, minutes and seconds. However, you can also switch to the date and time in other time zones. There is also a stopwatch and an alarm clock. The latter lights up the display and does not play a sound. The battery of the CRW-001-1JR is said to last two years and is easy to replace.
Casio only offers the stainless steel ring watch in one size. The US size 10.5 corresponds to a circumference of around 63 to 64 millimetres. For smaller fingers, the manufacturer includes inserts with the CRW-001-1JR to make it tighter. If you have larger fingers, the watch is not for you.
Price and availability
Casio plans to sell its Ring watch in Japan from December. It will cost 19,800 yen there, which currently corresponds to around 113 francs or 121 euros. Sales in other countries are currently not planned.
If you prefer the Casio larger, there was something for the desk the other day.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.