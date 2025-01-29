The snag with the fit of the "Bot 2" sports glasses from Out Of: Problem solved

The "Bot 2" sports glasses from Out Of have a catch: they don't sit properly on my nose and constantly slide down a little. That's a shame, because the glasses would otherwise be an interesting option for various sports. The manufacturer has responded and brought out a version with adjustable temples. Conclusion: problem solved.

If the "Bot 2" from Out Of fitted properly, it would actually be a good pair of sports glasses. One sentence, several problems. Problem one: the subjunctive. Problem two: the words if and actually.

In the summer of 2023, I tested the glasses with Out Of's light-adaptive technology. And came to the conclusion that although the "Bot 2" is certainly an interesting option for sportspeople, it doesn't sit properly on my nose and constantly slips down a millimetre. I have linked the detailed test report here:

"Bot 2 Adapta" solves the problem

Apparently it wasn't just me who had the problem with the poor fit, because the Italian manufacturer has responded to the criticism. The sports glasses are now also available in a version with adjustable temples, the "Bot 2 Adapta". Thanks to this adaptation, the problem with the poor fit is solved. I can now adjust the glasses perfectly to the shape of my face using the silicone ends of the temples. The days of slipping are over.

Fits summer and winter

Other than that, the new version of the goggles offers the same features as the previous model:

Weight: 29.5 g

Dimensions: 151 mm x 174 mm x 62 mm

No batteries and 100% waterproof

robust frame made from carbon and Grilamid

Made in Italy

Cylindrical lens with 100% UV protection

helmet compatible

Includes hard case and microfibre pouch

IRID Red - Cat. S1/S3

IRID Blue - Cat. S1/S3

IRID Green - Cat. S1/S3

IRID Clear - Cat. S1/S2

Functioning on the bike ...

Source: Patrick Bardelli