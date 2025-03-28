News + Trends 27

Vote now: Which cult film should go into IMAX?

After "Se7en", our IMAX series finally continues! But which cult film will get the epic screen upgrade this time? You decide - and with a bit of luck you might even win tickets for the winning screening.

This was just the beginning: last January, together with Pathé Switzerland and The Ones We Love, we brought David Fincher's "Se7en" back to the cinema for its 30th anniversary. And that's not all: for the first time ever, the dark thriller was shown in an impressive IMAX format.

The response? Enthusiasm, discussions and shining eyes - an opening we couldn't have imagined more beautifully.

And because we love cinema, we're continuing straight after this success. Because on Sunday, 22 June, we'll be back at 18:00 in all Pathé IMAX cinemas in Switzerland. Which film will be shown? That's up to you this time ...

.. wait for it ...

You!

How does the voting work?

The voting takes place throughout Switzerland and runs on two platforms:

Directly here (see voting below)

Or on The Ones We Love (click!)

The votes will run in parallel. Every Monday at 9:00 a.m., the current intermediate score of both votes is added up and updated on The Ones We Love so that you can see where your favourite currently stands.

Some of you will now be thinking with a mischievous smile: "Wait a minute, can I vote twice?" The answer is: Technically, yes. And you know what? That's okay. We know that this system isn't perfect. This isn't about high-precision democracy with triple identity verification. It's about a passion for film. So vote where you like and let the films compete against each other!

Deadline & what's the prize?

Voting ends on 13 April 2025 at 18:00. On Monday evening, 14 April, the provisional winning film will then be determined - based on the final vote tally.

As soon as we have the official go-ahead from the film studio (which may take a few days), advance ticket sales for the exclusive IMAX screening will start on 22 June in all participating Pathé cinemas. We'll of course keep you up to date here and at The Ones We Love.

And because cinema is best in good company, we are giving away two tickets per location for the winning screening. The winners will be notified directly by The Ones We Love.

Drum roll ... The voting begins!

Well then, enough talk. Now it's up to you. Vote, discuss or join in the excitement and, above all, look forward to a unique IMAX cinema experience - because you have the last word.

And yes: It is possible to tick more than one favourite film!

The big IMAX voting Which film would you like to see next in IMAX? Apollo 13 (E) Barbie (E/d and E/f) Dune: Part 1 (E/d/f) Dune: Part 2 (E/d/f) Dunkirk (E and E/f) E.T. - The Extra Terrestrial (E) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (E/d/f) Inception (E/d and E/f) Interstellar (E and E/f) Joker (E/d/f) LOTR: Fellowship of the Ring - Theatrical Edition (E and E/f) LOTR: The Return of the King - Theatrical Edition (E/d and E/f) LOTR: The Two Towers - Theatrical Edition (E/d and E/f) Matrix (E and E/f) Nope (E/d/f) Oppenheimer (E/d/f) Tenet (E/d/f) The Batman (E/d/f) Entry conditions Participate

So that you know exactly in which language version your favourite film will be shown, there are the following abbreviations for voting:

E stands for English without subtitles, E/d for English with German subtitles, E/f for English with French subtitles and E/d/f for English with both German and French subtitles. If subtitles are available, they are automatically adapted to the respective country region - i.e. German subtitles in German-speaking Switzerland and French subtitles in French-speaking Switzerland.## And if my favourite film doesn't win?No need to despair. After the voting is before the voting! The next IMAX screening is sure to come. We just don't know exactly when yet. The winning film of this voting will no longer be available for selection next time, but new (and old) candidates will be. If your film is narrowly defeated this time, it could triumph next time. So don't be discouraged!## Apropos: What is The Ones We Love?Film lovers bring their favourite films back to the cinema on the Swiss platform The Ones We Love. They choose from an existing selection or suggest their own films, which are added to the voting on an ongoing basis. The date and location of the screening are fixed - but only the film with the most votes makes it to the big screen. Ticket prices correspond to the usual cinema prices. The aim is to rediscover cinema as a community experience.

