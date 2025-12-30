News + Trends 18 11

3000 nits, GPS and long runtime: this is what the Amazfit Active Max can do

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 30.12.2025

Low price, simple operation and yet all the important fitness and sports functions: With the new Active Max, Amazfit aims to appeal to discerning beginners.

How much sports watch do you need? If the answer is «not much, but more than a pedometer», then the new Amazfit Active Max could be a suitable option for you. The new smartwatch from the Chinese manufacturer offers many fitness and sports functions at an entry-level price of 170 euros or francs. The market launch is in January - but it's not yet clear exactly when it will arrive in our shop.

Bright display and long battery life

The Active Max weighs just under 40 grammes and has a 1.5-inch display with Amoled technology that is bright up to 3000 nits. That is at least as much as the Apple Watch Ultra.

According to the manufacturer, the battery life is 64 hours even with continuous GPS use. Without continuous location tracking, it is just under 14 days with intensive use, according to Amazfit even 25 days with «standard use».

A lot of automation for beginners

In the sports and fitness area, the manufacturer has automated many functions so that you have to set as few settings as possible yourself. This is of course practical for beginners, but less so for amateur athletes with a sophisticated training programme

The Active Max relies on a lot of automation.

Based on the measurement data, the smartwatch defines zones for the optimum heart rate and issues a warning if this is exceeded during training. The Active Max can also automatically create running and hiking routes. Tracking starts automatically. The watch also pauses the recording if you need a break.

Information such as training results, training load, recovery progress, sleep quality and heart rate variability can be called up via the app. Amazfit summarises all these values in the BioCharge score, which is intended to show the current energy level.

Also a smartwatch

The Active Max is not just a watch for training, but also offers many functions that you are familiar with from smartwatches. There is a wireless payment system called Zepp Pay, you can use offline maps and navigate with them. It can also be integrated into fitness platforms such as Strava, Komoot, Google Fit or Health Connect.

Amazfit offers many mini-apps, such as a podcast player. You can connect headphones directly to the watch via Bluetooth and listen to content on the go without having your smartphone with you thanks to 4 GB of storage space. Thanks to its microphone and speaker, the Active Max can be used as a hands-free device.

The Active Max is positioned above the Bip 6 and the normal Active, but below the T-Rex models, which are even more sports watch orientated.

Header image: Amazfit

