5 new smartphones: Xiaomi presents Redmi Note 14 series

The Redmi Note 14 smartphones range from the affordable entry-level model with 4G to the well-equipped mid-range phone with 5G.

All Redmi Note 14 models have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, although the brightness varies. All smartphones are available with 256 gigabytes of storage space and 8 gigabytes of RAM. The back is made of vegan leather and the touchscreen can also be operated with wet fingers or in the rain thanks to "wet touch technology". But that's where the similarities between all five models end.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: the top model in the series

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G has the best features of Xiaomi's new smartphones. Its 120 Hz display has a resolution of 2712 × 1220 pixels and can achieve a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits for a short time. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is designed to protect it from damage. The entire housing is IP68 waterproof for 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1.5 metres.

The processor used by Xiaomi in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The 5110 mAh battery is said to be fully charged in 22 minutes using fast charging technology with up to 120 watts.

The camera system of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G without the protective cover.

Source: Xiaomi

The camera system looks like this:

Main camera: 200 megapixels

Ultra wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels

Macro camera: 2 megapixels

Front camera: 20 megapixels

The main camera is said to offer a digital in-sensor zoom with 2x and 4x magnification, which according to Xiaomi has no loss of quality.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in its three colour variants.

Source: Xiaomi

Xiaomi also offers a version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G with more memory. It then has 12 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage space

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: different processor and slower charging

The manufacturer also offers this storage variant for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G. It differs from the Pro+ primarily in terms of the processor installed. The Dimensity 7300-Ultra also comes with Bluetooth 5.4, but only manages a maximum of 45 watts when charging. The battery capacity, IP68 certification, cameras and display are identical to the Pro+.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G in its three colour variants.

Source: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 Pro: darker display and only protected against splash water

In the Redmi Note 14 Pro, Xiaomi has installed the Helio G100-Ultra, which is only capable of 4G. It also features Bluetooth 5.3 and charges the 5110 mAh battery with up to 45 watts. The 120 hertz AMOLED display has a lower resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and is less bright at 1800 nits at its peak. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is also used, but the IP certification is reduced to IP64 - the device is therefore only protected against splash water

The Redmi Note 14 Pro in its three colour variants.

Source: Xiaomi

The camera system on the back is identical to the other two Pro models. However, the front camera offers a higher resolution of 32 megapixels.

Redmi Note 14 5G: The return of the 3.5 mm jack

The peak brightness of the Redmi Note 14 5G increases slightly to 2100 nits. The protective glass is less robust with Gorilla Glass 5, but the IP64 certification remains. This also applies to the 5110 mAh battery and 45 watts of charging power.

The Redmi Note 14 5G in its three colour variants.

Source: Xiaomi

The built-in Dimensity 7025-Ultra supports 5G and Bluetooth 5.3. The main camera reduces its resolution to 108 megapixels and the front camera offers 20 megapixels. However, the smartphone is ready for wired headphones with a 3.5 mm jack.

Redmi Note 14: No ultra-wide-angle camera

The Redmi Note 14 uses Xiaomi's 4G chip Helio G99-Ultra. The AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 is darker again with a peak of 1800 nits, but remains at 2400 × 1080 pixels and 120 hertz. The entire smartphone is protected against splash water in accordance with IP64 - including the 3.5 mm socket.

The Redmi Note 14 in its three colour variants.

Source: Xiaomi

The battery of the Redmi Note 14 has the largest capacity among the new smartphones at 5500 mAh, but is the slowest to charge at 33 watts. Xiaomi has also dispensed with the ultra-wide-angle camera, which is replaced by a 2-megapixel depth sensor compared to the Redmi Note 14 5G.

The cheapest model receives the longest updates

Xiaomi delivers the Redmi Note 14 ex works with HyperOS 1, which is based on Android 14. However, the update to HyperOS 2 and therefore Android 15 should be released quickly.

Xiaomi specifies the following update periods:

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro: 4 years of security patches and 3 years of Android updates

Redmi Note 14 5G: 4 years of security patches and 2 years of Android updates

Redmi Note 14: 6 years of security patches and 4 years of Android updates

Yes, the cheapest model really does receive the longest updates.

Xiaomi provides Android with its own user interface.

Source: Xiaomi

Google Gemini, the successor to Google Assistant, is the AI tool that is available on all Redmi Note devices. The Circle-to-Search search function is only available on the Pro models. Four of the six in-house AI functions for image editing are only available on the top Pro+ model. However, Xiaomi does not reveal which of the following are available.

AI Beautify: Customise the face

AI Erase Pro: remove things, from 31 January

AI Image Expansion: generative filling, from 31 January

AI Cutout: cut out objects

AI Bokeh: add or edit blur

AI Film: Create video with prompt automatically from videos and images from the gallery

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 14 series should be available from 15 January. However, I currently only have the recommended retail prices for Germany