5 stories in the running for the Swiss Book Prize

Two autobiographical works, a local history, a road trip and a satire on the Swiss cultural scene - these are the nominees for the Swiss Book Prize 2024, which will be awarded for the 17th time on Sunday, 17 November in Basel.

"A surprising and diverse vintage in the best sense of the word." We're not talking about the 2024 wine year, but about the works nominated for the Swiss Book Prize 2024. 84 books were submitted for the prize. The five-member jury has shortlisted five of them. This year's winner will be awarded on Sunday, 17 November, during the "BuchBasel" International Literature Festival at Theater Basel.

The successor to last year's winner Christian Haller, who was honoured for his book "Sich lichtende Nebel" will be chosen from this quintet:

Mariann Bühler, "Shifting in the Rock"

Three people, three lives that actually have nothing to do with each other - except that they feel they are in the wrong place in their lives, on the wrong path, and that their biographies link them to the same mountain village. "A different kind of Heimatroman, characterised by its concise language, skilful editing and an unusual sensitivity for everyday actions" is how the jury described Mariann Bühler's debut novel, for which she has now been nominated for the Swiss Book Prize.

Fiction Displacement in the rock German, 2024, Mariann Bühler

Fiction Displacement in the rock German, 2024, Mariann Bühler

Zora del Buono, "Because of Him"

Zora del Buono was eight months old when her father was killed in a car accident. At the age of 60, she sets out to find out who caused the accident and delves into her entire family history. "In sober, precise language, Zora del Buono tells of the confrontation with what has always been concealed in her own family history. A deeply human, conciliatory book," reads the press release announcing the nominations.

Fiction Because of him German, 2024, Zora del Buono

Fiction Because of him German, 2024, Zora del Buono

Martin R. Dean, "Tobacco and Chocolate"

Martin R. Dean has repeatedly dealt with his own biography in his work. This is also the case in his book "Tobacco and Chocolate", in which he sets out in search of his ancestors, who travelled from India to the Caribbean, where his Swiss mother met his Trinidadian father. "By telling the story of his life through images, Dean explores larger questions around the topic of colonialism," writes the jury.

Fiction Tobacco and chocolate German, 2024, Martin R. Dean

Fiction Tobacco and chocolate German, 2024, Martin R. Dean

Béla Rothenbühler, "Polifon Pervers"

The founders Sabine and Chantal quickly turn the small-town cultural association "Polifon Pervers" into a successful "funding machine". Creative applications become a functioning scam. Béla Rothenbühler's book is a "light-footed persiflage on the cultural scene, which thrives not least on a refreshingly topical use of Lucerne dialect", according to the jury statement.

Fiction Polifon Perverse Swiss German, 2024, Béla Rothenbühler

Fiction Polifon Perverse Swiss German, 2024, Béla Rothenbühler

Michelle Steinbeck, "Favorita"

A morbid, feminist, wild road trip awaits Fila when she learns of her mother's death in Naples and sets out to find out what happened. "Steinbeck's second novel is a powerfully narrated revenge thriller, a literary road trip through a neo-fascist Italy and a fearless exploration of questions of identity, desire and patriarchal violence," said the jury, describing the novel.

Fiction Favourite German, 2024, Michelle Steinbeck

Fiction Favourite German, 2024, Michelle Steinbeck

The Swiss Book Prize has been awarded since 2008 and is endowed with 30,000 francs for the winner and 3,000 francs each for the other nominees. Previous winners include Peter von Matt, Martina Clavadetscher, Lukas Bärfuss, Kim de l'Horizon, Sibylle Berg and Christian Kracht.