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9 questions for Sarah Elena Müller, winner of the 2026 Swiss Book Prize

Carmen Baumann Translation: machine translated 16.11.2026

Sarah Elena Müller wins the 2026 Swiss Book Prize with "Unwucht". In this interview, the author explains why the book was almost titled "Fiat Nox", how she outsmarted the pressure of expectations following her debut, and what she is working on next.

Alice exists, Alice survives – but is she actually living? This is the question the protagonist of «Unwucht» asks herself every day, for years on end. We follow the narrator through two timelines: in the thick of it and afterwards.

In 2017/2018, Alice is in a relationship with Rio, who needs something more than she does: crystal meth. He is gone for days at a time, doesn't get in touch, takes a lot, and gives little in return. Alice has reached «rock bottom». Seven years later, she writes a book about Rio and herself, and with enough distance, she dives back into her story once more.

«Unwucht» wins the 2026 Swiss Book Prize. I meet the author, Sarah Elena Müller, for an interview at Theater Basel immediately after the award ceremony.

Sarah Elena Müller, congratulations on winning the 2026 Swiss Book Prize. When you walked onto the stage to accept the award, you shook your head in disbelief. Did I see that correctly from my seat?

You never know what is going on in the jury's mind or what criteria are being applied. You can be incredulous about everything that happens here: the number of people interested in this prize, the hustle and bustle, the good organization, and also my story and myself. So yes, I was a bit astonished when I walked up there.

«Unwucht» hit me with great force. How did you feel while writing it?

Many people don't even know what this technical term «Unwucht» (imbalance) actually means, but everyone can immediately relate to it: the negation of force is not nothingness, but a force that throws you off track, forces you no longer have under control. And that's how it felt while writing. It was an experiment, this second timeline where the characters influence their past. Sometimes I felt like a mechanic trying to repair her narrative vehicle, but it starts to shake more and more, and in the end, she is thrown out. We discussed for a long time at the publishing house whether this should even be the title.

The negation of force is not nothingness, but a force that throws you off track.

Can you reveal which other titles you considered?

In the end, «Unwucht» and «Fiat Nox» were up for discussion. The other end of the creation story, the downfall of the world, «Let there be night» in Latin. There is a subtle biblical component in the background of the book. The characters are all not religious, but the lingering influence of Christianity still drives Alice and Rio. And also because of the Fiat car that appears in the book, the fate that darkens, the told beginning of the end. But then «Unwucht» came up, and it was quickly clear: it has to be a German title.

Rio is often absent, always on the move. Especially in the first timeline. Is the meaning of the name in the character?

The river? Yes, definitely. Rio is always in motion, he slips through Alice's hands – and her control. He is like water; she cannot grasp him. He also has to keep moving, often under the stress of procurement. And at the same time, you notice, especially on the second level, that he is an incredibly sensitive, delicate person who has insecurities. He, too, is looking for a form that can hold his fluid nature. He is at a very fateful point in his life on the 2025 level: he wants to get clean. The fluidity could help him flow in the right direction. And I just like the name, a diminutive of Mario.

He is like water; she cannot grasp him.

When I read «Unwucht», I was grateful for the hope that emerges in the second timeline, seven years later. Without this second timeline, the novel would have been hard to bear. Was it planned from the beginning?

Absolutely! There are four components you need to know before you can surrender to the tragedy: you know they are separated, they are – more or less – intact, they have a life, and they talk to each other. For me, this narrative level also meant taking a step back again and again. There, I signal to my readers: «You are reading a novel.» You are allowed to surrender, but you don't have to melt away with empathy. And yet, you feel the fragility of the two on this level, a fragility of storytelling. And for me, storytelling is always fragile. It's about creating clarity, and sometimes it only lasts for a short while.

Sometimes I felt like a mechanic trying to repair her narrative vehicle, but it starts to shake more and more.

You were already nominated for the Swiss Book Prize with your debut novel «Bild ohne Mädchen». Did you approach «Unwucht» with more pressure because of that – or rather with a sense of ease?

My publisher, Limmat Verlag, is very understanding. They are aware that good books are sometimes written quickly, sometimes slowly, but that you shouldn't put authors under pressure. I still made an evasive maneuver and worked on other material first, and in the middle of it, this text announced itself, literally poured out of me. So I let it!

What is the winner of the 2026 Swiss Book Prize reading right now?

Nothing at the moment (laughs). The next book on my stack that I'm really looking forward to is «Mit beiden Händen den Himmel stützen» by Lilli Tolkien.

Which book do you recommend again and again?

Something that was essential for me is the complete works of Virginie Despentes. And within that work, «Cher connard» was important for this book here. Because it tells of the problem of addiction with an honesty and abstraction that I hadn't encountered before.

And the last question: are you already writing again?

Yes and no. In the spring of 2027, a graphic novel will be released by Edition Moderne, co-authored with the illustrator Luca Schenardi. Under the title «Unwell». So it continues to be about what is not quite right. The final editing is due now. And by the end of the year, I have to finish an opera, a libretto. But at least the working title is set: «Renn, Fötus!» (Run, Fetus!) Let's see when I find time for that! (laughs)

So you're not running out of work. Thank you very much, Sarah Elena Müller.

Header image: Swiss Book Prize

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