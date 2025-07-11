News + Trends 11 2

A childhood dream(a) comes true: these air mattresses are wild

Darina Schweizer Translation: machine translated 12.7.2025

It doesn't always have to be a pink flamingo: Galaxus has all kinds of inflatable rubber animals. A species-rich selection for the summer holidays - and a little story about a painful loss.

It was the summer when the heat shimmered and my faith in humanity evaporated. 2003, primary school days, I was floating blissfully through the outdoor pool on my inflatable alligator. Suddenly a sharp squeak, a jolt, water over my head. An older boy snatches my animal from me and dashes off through the water, laughing maliciously. My

Alligator never appeared again.

I still haven't fully come to terms with the loss. That's why I recently thought to myself: why not buy an inflatable rubber animal as an adult?

Here is a small selection of floating creatures: those that I would buy for the summer holidays and those that make me immediately run out of breath.

The dinosaur of my dreams

The sight of this would have made my primary school heart skip a beat: the almost 1.8 metre long and almost one metre high brontosaurus is a real eye-catcher thanks to its photorealistic print. The great white shark, the ray, the peacock and the zebra are similarly detailed. And then there's the alligator - don't get sentimental. Oh ...

The naked mole rats under the mattresses

Some rubber animals are in a completely different league, especially the dolphins. Both the «Splash & Fun riding animal dolphin» and the «Happy People dolphin» look like inflated nightmares, with pink-painted lips and elongated eyelashes. And the hippopotamus not only has the most massive underbite I have ever seen, but also looks in all directions at the same time. Unfortunately, this marvellous misslungene Triceratops is currently out of stock.

For birds of paradise

If you don't already stand out enough in the hotel pool with your colourful swimming costume, it's best to get a colourful swimming animal to go with it. For example, the «Bestway Pop Rhino», which is reminiscent of the chequered elephant Elmar or the upbeat parrot. The cool cousin of Disney crab Sebastian is also guaranteed to cause a stir.

That's the laughing gull grinning

Not a feast for the eyes, but at least a reason to smile at the following creatures. I mean, how funny are the hanging ears of the rubber dachshund doing a double splits, the spray-painted lips of the «Intex fish swimming boat» or the XXL swan for six people?

If that's all a bit too animalistic for you, you can always lie down under this terribly stable-looking rubber palm. Have a great holiday then! And if you see a now 36-year-old man on a faded rubber alligator somewhere, push him down for me.

Which rubber gators do you float through the water with? Tell me in a comment.

Header image: Ivan_Sabo/Shutterstock

