ADAC test: high-visibility waistcoats fail in droves

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 6.2.2025

They are important in the event of an accident or breakdown: high-visibility waistcoats. When you get out of the car, they make you much more visible. Provided you haven't saved money in the wrong place.

25 high-visibility waistcoats from various manufacturers were recently tested by the ADAC. They tested how good the retro-reflection is, i.e. how well incident light is reflected back. The reflective waistcoats usually have special strips sewn onto them for this purpose.

In order to test the luminous effect, the ADAC experts used a three-stage procedure, as the report states. A self-test set from 3M was used. A laboratory also carried out photometric measurements.

The results are enlightening - or not: 15 of the 25 high-visibility waistcoats did not pass the ADAC test. What is particularly striking is that all of the vests ordered from Shein, Aliexpress and Temu failed. One even failed, even though it fulfils the relevant standard, EN 20471, according to its self-declaration. Instead of a reflective strip, some of the waistcoats simply had a piece of grey plastic sewn on.

The result does not necessarily mean that you have to spend a lot of money for a reflective waistcoat that fulfils its purpose. Some vests purchased by the ADAC from German discounters also pass the expert test. There is also a green light for these fluorescent waistcoats, which are available in the Galaxus range, including two models especially for children.

Do you feel the need to check your fluorescent waistcoat now? Good idea. The ADAC has three more or less practical tips on how you can do this.

With a torch

Hold a torch - it can also be the one in your smartphone - next to your face at eye level. If you now shine the light onto the waistcoat from a distance of three metres, the light should be reflected bright white. Poor reflectors, on the other hand, are barely brighter than a sheet of paper. You can hold this next to the waistcoat for comparison.

With photo and flash

Alternatively, you can take a photo with an active flash using your smartphone. Here too, the photo should show the reflective surface very brightly. Just bear in mind that a new smartphone will recognise overexposure in the reflective strip and correct it with the software if necessary.

In real life

The best test is to replicate reality. You can attach the safety waistcoat to a tree, a garden fence or a pole. Then drive towards it in the dark with your car and dipped headlights. Even at a distance of 100 metres, the reflective strips must shine brightly. According to the ADAC, this also works with a bicycle and a good LED front light from a distance of 50 metres if necessary.

Header image: ADAC Press

