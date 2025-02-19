News + Trends 10 1

Apple presents iPhone 16e: OLED, Action Button, FaceID

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 19.2.2025

After a three-year break, Apple is launching a new budget iPhone on the market. It draws heavily on the hardware of the iPhone 14, but also has the latest chip.

Apple renews the iPhone SE and renames it. The fourth generation is called the iPhone 16e and is given the design of the three-year-old iPhone 14. The home button is finally history - as is the small form factor. Instead, the 16e gets a 6.1-inch OLED display with facial recognition (FaceID).

The sensors for this are located in a classic notch; Apple has dispensed with the Dynamic Island on its most affordable smartphone. The 16E also does not inherit the shutter button called Camera Control from other current models. At least it has enough for the Action Button and the USB-C port. Apple's new smartphone is available in black and white.

On the back, there is still a single camera with a focal length of 26 mm and an aperture of ƒ/1.6. Its sensor has a resolution of 48 megapixels, which are compressed to 24 megapixels as standard (pixel binning). It is likely to be the main camera from the iPhone 15 from 2023. The digital dual zoom is also included.

Lightning is dead, long live USB-C.

Current chip for Apple Intelligence

The Californians are not saving on the chip. The same A18 with 8 gigabytes of RAM is used as in the current iPhone 16. This means the iPhone 16e is equipped for Apple Intelligence. However, the AI functions are not yet available in German and have not yet caused a storm of enthusiasm in English either.

The 16e is the first iPhone ever to receive Apple's in-house 5G modem C1. Until now, this component has always come from Qualcomm. Whether the counterpart developed in Cupertino is better remains to be seen. "Bloomberg" reported in advance that the first generation could be less powerful.

The iPhone 16e also features Satellite Emergency Call and Apple Intelligence.

Source: Apple

The iPhone 16e with 128 gigabytes of memory costs 629 francs or 699 euros. The old SE started at 429 francs or 519 euros - but only had 64 GB of memory in the basic version. The iPhone 16e is available to pre-order from 21 February and will be delivered from 26 February. As soon as you can order it from us, the link will be added here.

