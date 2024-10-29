Asterix volume 41: Fabcaro does it again

The author of the latest Asterix adventure "The White Iris", Fabrice Caro, known as Fabcaro, actually only wanted to be responsible for just this one volume. But now he is also writing the story for volume 41.

The successful duo from volume 40 is surprisingly staying together. Fabcaro will also be providing the story for the upcoming volume 41 of the Asterix adventures and Didier Conrad will be working as the illustrator. This has now been announced by the publisher. It has not yet been revealed what the next story will be about. And the publication date is also still unclear. It is expected that the 41st Asterix volume will be published in 2025, as this would correspond to the two-year cycle.

Praise from the critics for "The White Iris"

The Fabcaro-Conrad duo was originally intended to be a one-off collaboration. Fabcaro had declared that he would only stand in as lyricist and successor to Jean-Yves Ferri for "The White Iris". Now the author, who is particularly well known in France, has changed his mind. Commercial success and favourable reviews may well have played a role here. Some feature writers have even described "The White Iris" as one of the best and funniest volumes of recent decades. Egmont-Ehapa-Verlag sold 1.5 million copies of the German edition in 2023.

Fiction Asterix 40: The White Iris German, 2023 4.2 17

Exactly 65 years ago, on 29 October 1959, a story about the comic heroes Asterix and Obelix appeared for the first time in the French magazine "Pilote". Although the two Gauls have long since reached retirement age, they still look fresh and lively. And we can now look forward to seeing what Fabcaro comes up with for them next.