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Attention fantasy fans: "ACOTAR" news from Sarah J. Maas

Carmen Baumann Translation: machine translated 21.8.2026

The long-awaited wait is over: Sarah J. Maas, author of the popular romantasy series 'A Court of Thorns & Roses', has released details about the two new 'ACOTAR' volumes. Here is what we know so far.

Fantasy fans have been eagerly waiting a full five years for the next book. Now, arguably the most famous romantasy author is returning to Prythian. With volumes 6 and 7, the story surrounding Feyre, Rhysand & Co. continues. And the hype is huge.

Returning to Prythian at the end of October.

Source: Carmen Baumann

The starting point of «ACOTAR» To save her family, Feyre kills a wolf in the woods – and breaks an ancient law in doing so. As punishment, she is taken to the magical realm of Prythian, into the power of the mysterious High Fae Tamlin. Captivity turns into dangerous attraction, but a dark curse threatens all of Prythian. Can Feyre save what has come to mean more to her than she ever thought possible?

Houston, we have two covers

«When will the book cover finally be released?»

That is likely what more than one fantasy fan has been asking themselves over the past few weeks. Because it is rather unusual for us to only receive a cover about two months before the release on October 27th. Normally, a cover reveal takes place a good six months before the publication date. But with a series as popular as «ACOTAR», a late reveal makes perfect sense: you stay curious – and when the cover finally arrives, it goes through the roof.

This calculation paid off:

On her official Instagram account @sarahjmaas, the author deleted all posts at the beginning of the week. And promptly, on Tuesday, two posts followed, two covers, with a combined total of more than two million likes and 40,000 comments. The hype is real.

Sarah J. Maas writes about this:

What was broken will be remade. Instagram @sarahjmaas

«What was broken will be remade.»

And this is what the cover of «A Court of Splintered Harmony» looks like. For the sake of simplicity, I will abbreviate it to «ACOSH» below.

On October 27th, «A Court of Splintered Harmony», the 6th volume of the series, will be released.

Source: dtv Verlag

But one announcement is not enough: with «A Court of Forgotten Melody» (hereinafter «ACOFM»), the 7th volume of the series will follow on January 12, 2027.

Maas writes briefly and concisely about this:

What was lost will be reclaimed. Instagram @sarahjmaas

«What was lost will be reclaimed.»

On January 12th, the next volume, «A Court of Forgotten Melody», will follow.

Source: dtv Verlag

A spindle and a spider can be seen on the cover. (I have thoughts on this. More details at the end.)

By the way: The covers fit perfectly into the color scheme of the books already published:

Young adult New EUR 26,– A Court of Thorns and Roses German, 2026, Sarah J. Meuse Fiction A Court of Mist and Fury German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2026 Fiction A Court of Wings and Ruin German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2026 Young adult A Court of Frost and Starlight German, 2026, Sarah J. Meuse Fiction A Court of Silver Flames German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2026 Fiction A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set English, Sarah J. Meuse, 2022 20 New Young adult EUR 26,– A Court of Thorns and Roses German, 2026, Sarah J. Meuse Fiction A Court of Mist and Fury German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2026 Fiction A Court of Wings and Ruin German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2026 Young adult A Court of Frost and Starlight German, 2026, Sarah J. Meuse Fiction A Court of Silver Flames German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2026 Fiction A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set English, Sarah J. Meuse, 2022 20

What we know

Below is an overview of the details known so far:

«ACOSH» will be a relatively short book at 464 pages.

According to Sarah J. Maas, «ACOSH» is Movement I of the «Valkyrie Cycle Movements».

The starting point:

Koschei the Deathless awakens after millennia and gathers allies to reconquer the mortal lands. The Night Court, freshly scarred by the Hybern War, must face the threat – but breaches of trust and uncovered secrets have divided its leaders. To survive, they must first find their broken unity again.

Here you can find the full blurb at dtv Verlag.

Regarding «ACOFM», we know that at 1200 pages, it will be a real doorstopper.

«ACOFM» comprises Movement II & Movement III of the «Valkyrie Cycle Movements», which likely explains the epic length.

We already have a blurb for this one too:

Prythian is on the verge of collapse: alliances are falling apart, power dynamics are shifting, and old enemies are returning. As Koschei's threat grows, the Inner Circle of the Night Court scatters in search of a decisive advantage – peace hangs by a thread. But even in the darkness, there is hope, and the Night Court must find its role in the approaching showdown.

The full blurb is available here.

Five books in ten weeks? That is doable

If you want to read and catch up on all of Sarah J. Maas's books before the publication of «ACOFM», that would be a marathon. Her complete body of work comprises three series with a total of seventeen books. If you take on the challenge anyway, you have my full respect.

The romantasy universe of Sarah J. Maas.

Source: Carmen Baumann

However, if you are only planning an «ACOTAR» reread before «ACOSH» or want to dive into the series for the first time, that looks a bit more realistic. You have about ten weeks – two weeks for one book. That is within the realm of possibility, I think.

Five years after «A Court of Silver Flames»: The wait will soon be over.

Source: Carmen Baumann

My personal opinion (which no one asked for)

For me, Sarah J. Maas is the queen. I have read all her books. Starting with «ACOTAR», and with the first German cover. That was the perfect entry into her romantasy world. Yes, «ACOTAR» is the most famous series, but for me, it is the weakest. Mind you: «Weak» is still incredibly good here. My absolute favorite is «Throne of Glass» (TOG). Her urban fantasy series «Crescent City» (CC) is also brilliant.

Nevertheless, I am incredibly excited about Maas's new releases. Especially for «ACOFM», which will be released in January. The fact that there are spiders on the cover makes me super curious, because it could be a brilliant link to «TOG». So January 2027 cannot come fast enough. And no, 1200 pages definitely do not scare me off, especially since I can warm up with 464 pages.

Fiction A Court of Splintered Harmony German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2026 Fiction A Court of Forgotten Melody German, Sarah J. Meuse, 2027

Are you already looking forward to the new books? Do you have any theories? Write them in the comments.

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