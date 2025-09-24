News + Trends 7 0

Balance test: Even cheap, lightweight rain jackets protect - even after machine washing

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 24.9.2025

Which rain jackets are still waterproof even after repeated washing? The consumer magazine Saldo tested lightweight, packable jackets for this. Among the best are also very affordable models.

Lightweight rain jackets that fit into a jacket pocket or the pack sack supplied are extremely practical. But are they waterproof? And what happens if you wash them a few times in the machine? Or if the rucksack keeps rubbing against the fabric?

Saldo investigated these questions and tested rain jackets from various manufacturers. Both the fabric and the zips had to withstand the endurance test.

The results in a nutshell: seven out of ten jackets tested are still waterproof after multiple washes. Rubbing them 7000 times against another fabric also did little to harm them. The zips also withstood washing and being opened and closed hundreds of times. And: even inexpensive models offer reliable rain protection.

How the laboratory tested To test the waterproofness under load, Saldo worked together with the Weber & Leucht laboratory in Fulda, Germany. The laboratory exposed the jackets to a steadily increasing water pressure and stopped the time until the first drops penetrated the fabric. The jackets were then machine-washed five times and rubbed 7,000 times against another piece of fabric before being tested again for impermeability. The laboratory also tested the zips after washing. The result was pleasing: all ten jackets survived being opened and closed hundreds of times without any problems.

The best rain jackets

Of the seven rain jackets that scored «Very good», you will find three in our range.

Quechua Raincut Fullzip

The jacket from Quechua is the cheapest of the rain jackets tested and received the top score «Very good». The polyester jacket is available as a men's and women's model.

Jackets Quechua Regenjacke Herren - Raincut Fullzip blau L 2

Mac in a Sac Origin

The Origins jacket from Mac in a Sac was rated equal on points and also with «Very good». It is available in different colours. I have already been able to see the quality of the accompanying Mac in a Sac rain trousers for myself in a practical test.

Jackets Mac in a Sac Origin M 31

CMP hoodie

The packable hooded jacket from CMP Campagnolo withstood the laboratory test with the same high score and reliably protects against wind and rain. It was also able to secure the grade «Very good».

Jackets CMP Campagnolo Women's waterproof hooded ripstop jacket M

The other rain jackets rated «Very good», which we do not currently have in our range, are from the brands Migros Essentials, 46 Nord, Sherpa Outdoor and Tchibo.

This jacket was also rated Very good.

This jacket is no longer completely waterproof after washing

The Travellight from Rukka did not score quite as well, but still with «Enough».

Rukka Travellight

The packable jacket is made from 100 per cent recycled PET and is very light at 280 grammes. Although the jacket is quite waterproof when new (5.6 out of six points), it does not cope so well with washing and abrasion. In response to the test result, Rukka wrote to the Saldo editorial team that the Travellight jacket would be retested and, if necessary, optimised.

Jackets Rukka Travellight L 1

Jackets from the brands Montane and Jack in a Bag were also rated «Sufficient». These jackets are currently not available.

Why and how often should you wash rain jackets

Rain jackets that you wear when cycling, trail running or walking the dog should be washed regularly. Dirt, grease and sweat will otherwise restrict the waterproofness and breathability.

Saldo recommends cleaning the jackets every one to two months if they are used frequently. Preferably on a gentle wash cycle at 30 degrees and with the zip and Velcro fasteners closed. Unless the manufacturer's label says otherwise.

Saldo also advises using only a small amount of liquid detergent and no fabric softener. According to the article, washing powder is not suitable.

If the water no longer rolls off your jacket in no time after washing, you can re-waterproof it. Kassensturz tested waterproofing sprays a few months ago. You can find out which ones performed particularly well here:

You can read the entire balance test on packable rain jackets here.

Header image: Shutterstock

