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Ballerinas feature a small but crucial detail this autumn

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 2.9.2026

Hardly any ubiquitous everyday shoe is as polarizing as the ballerina flat. Why? Honestly, it's a mystery to me. If its flat sole is an aesthetic eyesore for you in particular, you should keep reading.

Ballerinas divide opinion. Those who wear them love them (obviously). The others... loathe them (with fervor). At least, that is what various non-representative surveys among my extended circle of friends and acquaintances have shown.

Depending on which camp you belong to, I have either good or very bad news for you: ballerinas are here to stay for autumn. But so that things don't get visually boring, the little shoes have undergone a small makeover for the new season. And I could imagine that they might now charm even the skeptics over to their side.

Ballerinas? Yes! But with a heel, please.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

Small block heel, big visual difference.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

Spotted it? That's right. Ballerinas, also known as ballet flats in English, are being unfaithful to themselves and trading their pancake-flat soles for a small, sturdy block heel. It may only be a few centimeters high, but it makes an enormous difference to the effect of the shoe. From the clunky flat foot – which the aforementioned haters like to criticize about the classic ballerina – to a quasi-high heel. And all this without losing much of their visual timelessness or practical comfort. A win-win situation? Sounds almost like it, doesn't it?

What is your opinion on ballerinas – and their not-so-insignificant autumn update? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

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