Battery-powered wipers tested: only three work well

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 27.6.2025

Stiftung Warentest scrutinised nine cordless squeegees. Only three of them performed their tasks convincingly.

Compared to mopping with a bucket and mop, electric floor wipers are supposed to be faster and more hygienic. At least that's what the manufacturers promise. The German Stiftung Warentest wanted to find out more about this.

The test devices are divided into two types. Pure cordless mops, which can only mop, and cordless vacuum cleaners, which also function as hoovers.

These appliances share the victory

The «Vorwerk Kobold VK7» with vacuum wiper attachment is the best cordless vacuum wiper and received an overall score of «Good (2.1)». Stiftung Warentest uses the German school grading system. The most expensive device tested impresses with both mopping and vacuuming.

However, the mop, which we do not have in our range, does not work completely flawlessly. It leaves significantly more streaks than most other models.

Two devices share the top spot in the battery-only category: The «Dreame H14 Pro» and the «WashG1» from Dyson both received a score of «Good (2.2)».

Both mop almost without streaks and can also cope with damp dirt when vacuuming, although the Dreame is a little weaker when it comes to removing stains.

My colleague Simon recently took a closer look at a similar appliance.

The rankings

The «Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme» came in fourth place with a score of «Satisfactory (2.8)». It can pick up damp dirt well, but otherwise only does a mediocre job of cleaning.

The hard floor cleaner «Cleanexxo» from Einhell and the «Kärcher FC 8 Smart Signature Line» both receive a «Satisfactory (3.2)».

The test winner of the cordless vacuum sweepers was followed by the «Bosch Unlimited 7 ProHygienic Aqua», which was also rated «Satisfactory (2.7)».

It also still vacuums well, but is weaker on carpet and with pet hair.

These appliances failed

Two appliances received the grade «Poor»: The «Philips 9000 Series AquaTrio» failed completely when vacuuming. It did not get carpets clean, which is why both the vacuuming test point and the overall judgement were inadequate.

The «CrossWave OmniForce Edge Pro» from Bissell performed even worse, bringing up the rear with «Poor (5.2)».

The inadequate suction performance on the carpet was also the main reason for the poor performance here.

How it was tested

The quality judgement is made up of various sub-scores: For battery-only squeegees, mopping is the most influential factor at 45 per cent, followed by handling (30 per cent), environmental properties (15 per cent) and durability (10 per cent). For cordless vacuum sweepers, mopping is rated at 25 per cent and vacuuming at 20 per cent.

For basic cleaning, the test team used a mixture of coffee, cream and sugar, an oil-soot mixture as well as oatmeal and hair. Stain removal was tested with stubborn mustard stains, which were run over up to ten times. In addition, the experts tested the removal of damp dirt with a mixture of yoghurt, peas, rice and chocolate cream.

What you should consider before buying

In the report (paywall), the editorial team points out two important aspects that you should consider before buying. The first is the battery life, which is a critical factor. For example, the Bosch only lasts around eight minutes when mopping, while the Einhell lasts just under two and a half hours. The other batteries last between 20 and 60 minutes.

On the other hand, you should definitely read the instructions before mopping. Because there are also differences. Kärcher, for example, states that only waterproof floors may be mopped. Bosch and Philips point out that unsealed floors are taboo for their appliances.

Header image: Valentina Sproge

