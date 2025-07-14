News + Trends 4 1

"Bomb Busters" defuses the competition at the Game of the Year 2025

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 14.7.2025

This year's most important board game prize in the German-speaking world goes to "Bomb Busters". According to the jury, the game impresses as a shared experience that elegantly combines logic, lightness and suspense.

In «Bomb Busters» you are a team of bomb disposal experts. Together, you try to correctly combine cables with hidden numerical values and make sure you don't hit the red cable. The game is aimed at two to five people aged ten and over and lasts around 20 to 40 minutes.

Why did «Bomb Busters» beat the other nominees, «Flip 7» and ?a href="/product/krakel-orakel-das-zeichenspiel-fuer-alle-die-nie-nicht-zeichnen-koennen-deutsch-kartenspiele-44811969">«Krakel Orakel», prevailed? The jury writes:

«In «Bomb Busters» we grow with the tasks. Step by step, we learn the ABCs of bomb disposal. Using logic and a pinch of interaction, we deduce the correct pairs of numbers. The special comic look gives the threatening topic the necessary lightness.»

For 46 years, the association «Game of the Year e. V.» has been honouring the best new board games. The award consists of three categories: «Game of the Year», «Connoisseur Game of the Year» and «Children's Game of the Year». Last year's winners were «Sky Team», «e-Mission» and «Die Magischen Schlüssel» the coveted titles.

Connoisseur game of the year

In addition to the «Game of the Year», the jury also awards an annual prize for the «Connoisseur Game of the Year». This category is aimed at experienced players who are looking for more complex mechanics and more depth. The winner was «Endeavor: The Deep Sea» by Carl de Visser & Jarratt Gray (Frosted Games / Board Game Circus).

In this game, you and your research team explore the deep sea and open up new marine areas. The jury praised the game for its thematic density, strategic freedom of choice and coherent mechanics.

Nominated for the «Connoisseur Game of the Year 2025» were also «Faraway» and «Neuland».

Children's game of the year

The youngest players were also considered. The «Children's Game of the Year 2025» is called «Topp die Torte!» by Wolfgang Warsch (Schmidt Spiele). This game for two to four children aged six and over is all about baking, guessing and making spot-on decisions.

The jury says:

«A children's game with a twinkle in the eye and tactics: «Topp die Torte!» hits the spot on several levels.»

Also nominated were «Cascadia Junior» and «Die Mäusebande».

This year's award winners show just how diverse board games can be: whether mathematical and logical, strategic or playful - there is something for all ages and experience levels in 2025. Which game appeals to you the most? Write it in the comments.

