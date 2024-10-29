Breathless on the tiger box! Helene Fischer moves into the nursery

After sold-out arenas, it's now off to the children's room: Helene Fischer brings a breath of fresh air to the Tigerbox Touch with her new children's songs.

Breathless through the night ... It won't sound quite that bad from the children's room, but: pop star Helene Fischer is coming to the Tigerbox Touch with her new album. Born in Russia in 1984, the artist is considered one of Germany's most successful musicians and has received numerous prizes and awards.

As Helene Fischer recently announced on Instagram, her latest album entitled "The Most Beautiful Children's Songs" is a project close to her heart. It includes children's songs such as "Halli, Hallo, schön, dass du da bist", "Backe Backe Kuchen" and "Bruder Jakob". Several such albums are apparently planned.

You can find a little taster here.

A total of 25 well-known children's songs are on the first album in Helene Fischer's series.

Source: Screenshot: Instagram

The album will also be released on the Tigerbox Touch on 1 November. The company announced this in a press release. Helene Fischer's children's songs will then be available in the streaming service on the Tigerbox and in the app for iOs and Android.

