Brio goes Dino: New wooden trains with dinosaurs announced

Brio's railway world is set to grow by a few new products this autumn. Little dinosaur fans in particular will get their money's worth.

I loved playing with the wooden trains from Brio as a child and I have now also equipped my two sons with several sets from the Ravensburger brand. I'm always delighted when they transform their playroom into an adventurous disc world and shout "Tut Tut!"

Now their collection of tracks is likely to grow soon, as Brio has announced new sets inspired by life in prehistoric times: Dinosaurs and active volcanoes decorate the path of the little wooden trains. The sets with the interactive dinosaurs are sure to go down particularly well with my boys.

New dinosaur sets

Three larger play sets are due to be released in September. The centrepiece of the 44-piece "Dinosaur Deluxe Set" is a volcano that can rumble and spit steam. The set also contains eight dinosaurs with movable limbs, including a Tyrannosaurus-Rex, a Plesiosaurus and a Pteranodon. Your child can convert the play set's storage box into a sturdy play mat.

The 21-piece "Dinosaur Adventure Set" has a grassy railway crossing, a lava cave and several tracks on different levels. With the help of magnets, a brachiosaurus and a pteranodon lift their wooden eggs and transport them in this way. The accompanying dinosaur locomotive has two carriages.

The "Dinosaur Train Set" consists of 12 pieces, including the brachiosaurus, which has a magnet on its movable head. This allows it to transport the enclosed grass. The dinosaur can even travel in the railway carriage.

Two small sets with dinosaurs

Two smaller sets, the "Volcano with eruption function" and a "Dinosaur battery train" have also been announced. When your child presses the button on the volcano, real water vapour escapes and the lava lights up. Things get even more adventurous when the Tyrannosaurus-Rex is placed on the red marker: The mountain explodes, debris flies through the air and the volcanic cone breaks apart.

The "Dinosaur Battery Train" can travel forwards and backwards electrically. The accompanying Pteranodon and Brachiosaurus dinosaurs have magnets to lift the load. Both sets are also due to go on sale in September.

All dinosaur novelties are recommended for children aged three and over.

Other new products from Brio

Other sets will be added to the Brio railway world over the course of the autumn. For example, a train for transporting gold and silver, a tunnel with a blasting function and the fastest Brio train will be launched on the market.

For the very young Brio fans aged twelve months and over, there will be new magnetic building blocks, a wooden animal to trace and a magnetic racing car.

What was your favourite thing to build with Brio tracks and trains? Let me know in the comments.