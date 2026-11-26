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By Toutatis! Bluebrixx is recreating the world of Asterix and Obelix

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 26.11.2026

Bluebrixx has unveiled the first eight models in its Asterix collection. The licensed series includes detailed buildings, well-known comic scenes, and display models.

Bluebrixx announced its exclusive Europe-wide licensing partnership with the French Asterix publisher «Les Éditions Albert René» back in March. The building block manufacturer is planning a total of 25 sets. The launch will kick off at the end of December with a large-format model of Dogmatix and the Asterix logo.

Dogmatix and the Asterix logo for your shelf

The 40-centimeter-tall model of Obelix's dog consists of 1,991 pieces. You can turn its head and move its ears. The set also includes a buildable bone.

Bluebrixx even recreates the protruding tufts of fur with building blocks.

Source: Bluebrixx

The red Asterix logo on a black base consists of 396 pieces. You can remove the accent above the E. A small Dogmatix figure complements the model.

The smallest Gaul gets his place on the right edge of the logo.

Source: Bluebrixx

A visit to the indomitable Gauls

With 2,173 pieces, the banquet is the most extensive of the sets presented so far. It recreates the traditional feast that ends many of Asterix and Obelix's adventures. In addition to a set table, a campfire, and Cacofonix's treehouse, the set includes 14 minifigures.

Roasted wild boars are, of course, a must at a Gallic feast, just like Cacofonix tied to the tree.

Source: Bluebrixx

The houses of Asterix and Vitalstatistix are also being released as independent models. Asterix's house consists of 1,236 pieces. You can remove the roof and the upper floor to access the interior furnishings. Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix are included as figures.

The village chief's house comprises 1,719 pieces and also offers access to the furnished interior via removable roof sections. The set includes Vitalstatistix, his wife Impedimenta, and his two shield bearers.

For some comic characters, Bluebrixx uses specially developed molds. For example, the manufacturer recreates the characteristic body shape of Obelix.

Wild boars, Romans, and magic potion

The three smaller sets pick up on individual scenes from the comic world. The Wild Boar Hunt (307 pieces) shows Asterix with three wild boars in a forest landscape. In Defending the Village (316 pieces), Obelix encounters Roman legionaries at the village entrance. The third model shows Getafix cutting mistletoe (366 pieces).

The three most famous inhabitants of the Gallic village in miniature format.

Source: Bluebrixx

You can display the three scenes individually or connect them to form a cohesive landscape.

Prices and availability

In its German online shop, Bluebrixx lists the Asterix logo and the three smaller comic scenes for 19.95 euros each. Asterix's house costs 49.95 euros, and Vitalstatistix's house costs 79.95 euros. The manufacturer charges 99.95 euros each for the banquet and the large Dogmatix.

Swiss prices are not yet available. Bluebrixx has also not yet announced the release dates for the other six models. As soon as the sets are available in our shop, I will add the corresponding product links here in the article.

There is also news from the world of the Gauls beyond the building blocks: On December 3, the animated film «Asterix and the Kingdom of Nubia» will start in German-Swiss cinemas. At the same time, an illustrated album will be released that retells the story of the film.

Comics + Manga Asterix - Das Königreich Nubien German, Hardcover, Albert Uderzo, Fabrice Tarrin, Olivier Gay, René Goscinny

Header image: Bluebrixx

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