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"Can he talk?" Yes, and he knows your name

Anika Schulz Translation: machine translated 22.4.2026

Linguistically gifted, but a bit daft? As if. Austrian researchers have discovered that some parrots do understand names and can use them in a targeted manner.

Intercultural communication with a non-human species: this is how cohabitation with parrots works. If you have a pet bird, you'll soon know what every Tschieeep means. But did you know that parrots can also learn human language? And not just in the sense of parroting «» , but really with context? This is what researchers at the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) have now discovered.

A team led by behavioural biologist Marisa Hoeschele from the Institute for Sound Research developed a questionnaire that was completed by the owners of a total of 884 birds. «Because we have so much data, we can say that at least some parrots probably use names correctly», explains Hoeschele in a statement from the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Totally clever

The researchers took a staggered approach to their study. «First, we investigated whether they can learn names at all - i.e. the sounds. Then whether they use them in the right context. And finally, whether they really only use a name for a specific individual», says Hoeschele. The results show that some parrots seem to be able to do just that. They use different names for different individuals. «There are parrots that can learn names from humans or other pets and use them specifically», says Hoeschele.

Grey parrots, blue-fronted macaws, yellow-headed macaws, monk parakeets and Molina parakeets proved to be particularly talented with language. Two thirds of the 45 grey parrots included in the survey were able to use names in the correct context. For example, one grey parrot regularly said the name of its partner bird when it wanted to be noticed by the latter. Other, less intelligent birds, on the other hand, often used their own name to greet or say goodbye to someone. So something like «Bye Polly» when they actually mean «their» human. But at least the context was right.

As a parrot lover, these results naturally make my, er, heart beat faster. Because the study shows once again how social and intelligent parrots are. And not just «decorative animals» that you can just put in a cage and look at.

Problem: humans

However, in my opinion, the survey has a bias - Homo sapiens. Because the survey was completed by bird owners. And as humans are, we like to brag about the abilities of our feathered friends. So it could well be that those bird fans who have something outstanding to report are more likely to have responded than those for whom the birds «only sing».

This assumption could also explain why a whopping 47 per cent of all respondents said that their parrot can speak names. I think that's quite a lot. Especially as the study not only included intelligent large parrots - which are also known to be able to open locks or count - but also smaller (and somewhat clumsy) creatures such as budgies.

And even so?

By the way, cockatiels fared poorly in the study. Only one bird was able to use names in the correct context. Does that surprise me? Not really.

Rio, Pebbles and Cookie can't talk. But they are fluffy. That's quite enough.

Source: Anika Schulz

I have four cockatiels and the little cockatoos like to sing (at seven o'clock in the morning), but I haven't yet heard a meaningful word. But maybe they just don't speak German. That would explain why they never listen to me. Because all well-intentioned hints à la «Rio, you can't eat the wallpaper» and «Cookie, this is MY coffee mug» have so far been elegantly ignored.

Header image: Pixabay/akbarnemati

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