Canon launches new A2 printer for fine art printing

The Canon ImagePrograf Pro-1100 uses new inks that are said to be more scratch-resistant and durable. It also prints faster and comes with a new software package.

Nine years after its predecessor, Canon is launching its new flagship for private fine art printing: the ImagePrograf Pro-1100 prints photos in formats up to A2. It uses a new type of ink that Canon calls "Lucia Pro II". User-friendliness is also said to have been improved.

The revised ink system comprises twelve colours. It is said to be very abrasion-resistant on glossy paper. The improved scratch resistance is achieved by adding wax. According to Canon, light resistance has also been improved - with the right paper, it is now up to 200 years.

Background information Fine Art Printing, Part 1 – basics and printers by Samuel Buchmann

The inks are said to be able to reproduce dark colours, blue and black better than before. Thanks to a new matt black ink, among other things. Canon's print heads are interchangeable and have over 1800 nozzles. This should ensure a higher printing speed than the competition from Epson. Like its predecessor, the new printer also has a vacuum-assisted paper feed. It smoothes paper and corrects skewing.

New software

Fine art printing requires the right settings and good colour management - the complexity is often daunting for beginners. Canon wants to counteract this with new software and simpler handling of the device. The tools are designed to simplify both the correct configuration and the definition of the print layout. The software is available as a standalone and also as a plug-in.

Fine art printing with the Canon Pro-1100 requires a spacious workstation.

Source: Canon

Canon's A2 printer has not become any smaller or lighter. Like its predecessor, it weighs over 32 kilograms. This makes it very difficult to move the device on its own. Epson's SC-P900 still has a clear advantage in this respect at 15 kilograms. However, the higher weight of the Pro-1100 is partly due to its more robust construction, which could be more durable.

The Canon ImagePrograf Pro-1100 will be available from September, with a recommended retail price of 1181 francs. As soon as the product is listed in our shop, it will also be linked here. <p