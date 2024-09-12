Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 - yup, another standard zoom

Canon is launching another standard zoom lens onto the market. It is light, fast and inexpensive, but does not offer a particularly wide angle.

The latest lens in the Canon range has a focal length range of 28 to 70 millimetres. A classic standard zoom starts at 24 millimetres. So you sacrifice some wide-angle here. In return, the lens is significantly lighter and cheaper. Compared to the 24-70mm, it weighs only 490 grams instead of 900 grams. This is with the same speed of f/2.8 throughout.

Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM Canon RF, full size Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM Canon RF, full size 113

In contrast to the 24-70, the new 28-70mm lens is not an L lens. This is another reason for the lower weight and price. The optics may not quite come close to the 24-70mm. According to Canon, however, this lens is also weather-resistant. It has an image stabiliser that compensates for up to 5.5 stops.

This makes the new 28-70mm an interesting alternative if you are not dependent on the 24mm wide angle. This is the case, for example, if you already have a wide-angle lens such as the 14-35mm oder das 15-35mm hast.

Classification in the standard zoom jungle

This means Canon has no fewer than six standard zoom lenses to choose from. To help you decide which one is right for you, I'll also briefly introduce the other four.

The speed monster

Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM Canon RF, full size 40

Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM Canon RF, full size 40

With a weight of 1430 grams, it is certainly not for everyone, especially as the price is not without its drawbacks and the lens is the only one of those listed here that does not have an image stabiliser. However, it is ideal as a portrait lens.

The overkill

Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z Canon RF, full size 1

Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z Canon RF, full size 1

Here you get 105 instead of 70 millimetres in the telephoto range. With the same light intensity, this means a little more background blur. Unusually for Canon, there is an aperture ring here - because the lens is aimed at people for whom video is just as important as photography. The weight (1430 g) is rather painful and the price makes it a niche product.

Tele instead of light intensity

Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Canon RF, full size 74

Lenses Availability unknown Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Canon RF, full size 74

With this lens, you sacrifice a little light intensity in return for more zoom compared to the classic lens. Compared to the fast 24-105mm, it is only half the weight and costs much less.

Macros instead of portraits

Lenses available in a few days EUR 460,67 Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Canon RF, full size 17

Lenses available in a few days EUR 460,67 Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Canon RF, full size 17

This lens has even less light intensity, but is even lighter and cheaper. It is not ideal for portraits. However, you can get closer with this lens than with the others. 34 centimetres close focusing distance in the telephoto range means a magnification of 0.4x - this makes the lens very suitable for object photography and light macro shots.