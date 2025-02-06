Carrera Hybrid: New cars, tracks & controllers
Carrera Hybrid 2025 brings with it a number of innovations. New vehicles, additional track sections and a Bluetooth controller expand the possibilities of the racetrack.
Carrera Hybrid combines the best of two worlds: classic slot cars with digital features. In 2025, the system brings some exciting innovations - from revised cars to new track elements. The new Bluetooth controller in particular should bring a breath of fresh air to the racetrack.
New Bluetooth controller
The revised controller enables more precise control and has a smartphone holder. It can be used both as a classic gamepad and in conjunction with the Carrera app. The smartphone remains part of the system and supports functions such as track recognition and vehicle tuning. The controller costs 39.99 euros and is expected to go on sale in October 2025.
New vehicle models
Carrera is expanding the hybrid series with several new vehicles. Among others, a Ford Mustang GT3 is available in the variants "Champion Spirit, No.55" and "Ford Performance, No.64". The Ferrari 296 GT3 is coming onto the market in six different design versions. The Porsche 911 GT3 R is also available in two new racing liveries. All models feature detailed designs and lighting effects and are available for 59.99 euros each. The vehicles will appear in stores in the second half of 2025.
Advanced track options
New track sections allow for more varied races. Large bends and hairpin bends, both for 26.99 euros each, as well as a narrow section for 15.99 euros allow new track layouts and influence the driving behaviour of the vehicles. These expansions, which Carrera says will provide even more excitement on the racetrack, will be available from October 2025.
Carrera Hybrid is constantly evolving and remains an exciting alternative for slot car fans who want to combine classic racetracks with modern features. Anyone who already owns a Carrera Hybrid can expand their set with the new models and track parts. And newcomers will get an even more sophisticated version of the system in 2025.
What do you think of the new Carrera Hybrid upgrades? Will you be getting the new controller or one of the cars? Write it in the comments and let's discuss.
Riding my motorbike makes me feel free, fishing brings out my inner hunter, using my camera gets me creative. I make my money messing around with toys all day.