Catan is being made into a film: Netflix plans films and series based on the classic board game

Background information
Why do they use canned laughter in sitcoms?
by Carolin Teufelberger
Netflix secures the worldwide rights for Catan. Real-life film adaptations, animations and other formats are planned. For fans who have known the game for years, the question arises as to whether the feel of the game can be made into a film at all.
Stories about trade, conflict and community on an island with scarce resources are planned. The production is being created together with Guido and Benjamin Teuber, the sons of the late author Klaus Teuber, and Catan Studio.
The streaming service aims to capture «the strategy, excitement and drama» of the game. This is precisely the greatest difficulty. Catan is not about characters, but about interaction at the table: negotiating, balancing and blocking. In a film, this element is in danger of being lost as soon as free play becomes a fixed narrative.
Catan is not the first game to conquer the screen. Hasbro has been planning film adaptations of Monopoly and Cluedo for years. Netflix is already working on a series about Exploding Kittens. Video game adaptations such as Arcane or The Last of Us show that adaptations can work, but only if they offer more than just fan service.
This is more difficult with board games. They thrive on participation and a shared experience. If the film replaces this element with a classic plot, all that remains in the worst case is the brand. Catan can very well become a powerful adventure - or completely lose its playful soul.
For many Catan fans, the announcement is both an opportunity and a risk. It opens up new insights into the well-known island, but leaves open the question of whether and how tactics and negotiation work at all on film.
At least the collaboration with the Teuber brothers shows respect for the original. Whether this will result in a series that will delight fans remains to be seen. Catan definitely has the potential for good stories, but it lives from its mechanics, not its characters. If the adaptations understand this, they can work. If not, the game table remains the better place to build roads and trade resources.
What do you think: Can Catan work as a film or series, or does it lose its appeal in the process? Let us know in the comments.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
Since 1995, Catan has been one of the best-known board games in the world. It stands for trade, strategy and interaction and has sold millions of copies. Netflix has now secured the global film rights to the brand. Together with Asmodee, the streaming service is planning various formats: Real-life film adaptations, animations and even non-fictional projects, whatever that means.