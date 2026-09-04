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Children's cosmetics from Temu in an SRF test – the result is a shock

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 4.9.2026

What is in cheap Chinese cosmetic products for children? 'Kassensturz' ordered and tested 15 products from Temu and similar sites. Whether hair chalk, nail polish, or henna tattoo sets – not a single product should be sold in Switzerland.

The price is low, the temptation is great. Chinese shops like Temu, Fruugo, Shein, or Aliexpress offer products that children can use for makeup at unbeatable prices. The SRF magazine "Kassensturz" wanted to know whether the stuff in small bottles, tubes, and pots can be used safely by children.

The editorial team ordered a total of 15 products and had them tested at the Basel-Stadt cantonal laboratory: four makeup kits, four henna tattoo sets, three gel nail polish sets, and four hair dyes, including hair chalk for highlights.

The tables with the evaluations show a shocking picture. Not a single one of the 15 products complies with Swiss law. 14 contain unauthorized substances, more than half exceeded the maximum limits, and for twelve products, the labeling was also incorrect, according to the conclusion.

Test manager Urs Hauri is not surprised by the findings when speaking to SRF. He has been dealing with cosmetics for over ten years and says:

"Especially in cosmetics from Asia, you find an extreme number of substances that are not allowed or are even explicitly prohibited."

The problem goes beyond the legal violation: the products contain allergenic or toxic substances and can pose a concrete health risk. None of the makeup items from the test would be allowed to be sold in Swiss shops. "Kassensturz" contacted the suppliers and pointed out the problematic ingredients. Only three of the 15 responded at all and promised improvement.

Authorities are powerless

Anyone who orders from Temu and similar sites acts legally as a private importer. The regulations of the Swiss Food Act (LMG) do not apply here. Originally, this exception was defined because the authorities cannot control everything that someone brings into Switzerland from their holidays.

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office can therefore do little more than raise awareness: anyone who buys something via international online platforms is responsible for it themselves. The office warns against ordering cosmetics on foreign platforms.

If you want to be on the safe side

Swiss shops are subject to strict controls, and they are liable for the products available for purchase. At Galaxus, children's makeup is a separate product type. Here, we only work with a small number of selected and verified suppliers.

Many of the products are not manufactured in China, but come from European production, meet Swiss requirements, and are certified according to the EU Cosmetics Regulation. The brands in the shop – for example Eulenspiegel, Martinelia, or Namaki – have been on the market for many years and decades and, for example, provide information about production and ingredients on their websites.

In the "Kassensturz" broadcast, a reporter also took a look around a city in China where a large part of the country's cosmetic production is located. Furthermore, it is shown what experiences a Swiss retailer had when selling via Temu.

Header image: Martin Jungfer

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