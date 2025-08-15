Cleaning makes you happy - at least according to a study

Swiffer Dust magnet
Cleaning reduces stress and increases well-being. This is the result of an international survey. A look at typical national cleaning habits.
A total of 10,000 people from Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Belgium, the UK, Poland, Japan, Australia and the USA were surveyed on behalf of the company Kärcher on the topic of cleanliness in the household. The result: unlike me, many people apparently see housework as emotionally satisfying.
After all, 80 per cent of Germans surveyed feel more balanced in a clean home and 73 per cent feel more motivated. For 83 per cent, the feeling of having achieved something is the best effect of cleaning, according to the press release.
This feeling of happiness does not last the same amount of time in all countries, however. In the USA and the UK in particular, it is spoilt by unexpected visits. The study reveals that the phenomenon of «last-minute cleaning» is most widespread there.
My tip for cleaning grumps: If guests have unexpectedly arrived, you should take care of at least two things. Dust off the TV. That thing attracts dust. And that makes the whole room look dirty. A good duster will help.
Brabantia Microfibre cloth
And: Clean the bathroom, at least roughly. Grab a microfibre cloth, some cleaning spray and wipe over the taps, sink and toilet.
You can clean quickly and hygienically with special cleaning cloths.
They also kill limescale in no time at all.
People clean the fastest in France. 56 per cent of those surveyed spend just one hour a week on this. The Germans also prove to be «fast cleaners»: 45 per cent manage with just one hour per week. Belgians (45 per cent) and the Dutch (43 per cent) are similarly efficient. As expected, the study says nothing about the quality of the result or the appearance of the flats.
Kärcher does not reveal anything about Switzerland in this study. We conducted a similar survey ourselves last year:
The purchase of an electric mop has proved to be a real time saver for me. It has replaced my motorised vacuum cleaner. By the time I've got it out of the cupboard, the mop is already done.
Philips OneUp electric mop 5000 Series
Dyson V11 Fluffy
I swear by my Dyson when it comes to vacuuming hard floors and carpets.
Cleanliness alone is apparently not enough for people in Japan. After cleaning, 76 per cent reward themselves with food. And in America, 50 per cent of people first sit down in front of the TV.
In Germany, ticking off the task is enough for the majority. 66 per cent of respondents do not have a reward ritual. What a shame, really.
The topic of cleaning is resolved surprisingly peacefully in relationships: Only 5 per cent of Germans regularly argue about cleaning. This also includes my household.
However, there are fewer arguments as people get older: 16 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds see cleaning as a reason to argue, compared to just 2 per cent of 55 to 65-year-olds.
How do you feel about cleaning? Do you have any tips and tricks?
Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.