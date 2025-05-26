News + Trends 9 1

Cordless drill driver in Stiftung Warentest: Discount drills almost as good as brand

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 26.5.2025

Stiftung Warentest scrutinised 16 cordless drill/drivers: 13 cordless impact drill/drivers and three cordless-only drill/drivers. The result: A high price and a well-known brand do not automatically mean quality.

«From cheap and powerful to expensive and inadequate», the German consumer magazine Stiftung Warentest itself summarises the results of its current comparison of cordless drill drivers. The test winner was the «Einhell Professional TP-CD 18/70 Li-i BL» with an overall score of «good» (German school grade 1.8). You can find a similar device from the model series in our range.

The «Parkside 20 V PSBSAP 20-Li C3» from Lidl delivered a surprise. The tool costs just half the price and was only narrowly beaten with a score of 1.9. In the impact drilling discipline, the discounter tool was even ahead of the test winner.

Inadequate: These devices fail

Two devices received the grade «poor». The cordless impact drill «Makita DHP489Z» does not switch off in time if the drill bit jams or a screw is at the stop. This leads to a kickback that can cause injuries. The «Toom B1 cordless drill driver» received the same poor rating. In the endurance test, the motor gave up prematurely.

The «Dewalt 18V XR», on the other hand, received a «Sufficient (4.0)», but nothing more. The battery did not reach the required 400 charging cycles. So despite a good practical test, it was only given a lower rating.

Broad midfield with strengths and weaknesses

As the test showed, the results for impact drilling vary greatly. The most powerful models managed to drill a hole for a doorstop in a maximum of 14 seconds, while other cordless screwdrivers plunged just eight millimetres into the granite floor in twice the time.

An interesting side aspect of the test: a good impact drill is easy on the drill bits. In a special test, one good and one poor device had to drill 20 holes in concrete. As expected, the drilling time was significantly longer. However, the drill bit of the poor device was completely worn out at the end. So if you drill a lot, a good percussion drill will also save you money when buying new drill bits.

If you can do without the impact function, the screwdriver «Lux-Tools 1PowerSystem A-BS-20 B Solo» from Obi is also a good choice (score 1.9).

This is how Stiftung Warentest tested

The overall score is made up of differently weighted test disciplines. The function accounted for 50 per cent of the assessment. Here, the work result had to be convincing when screwing, drilling and impact drilling. Drilling was carried out in spruce and steel, and impact drilling in concrete and granite.

In the handling test area (35 per cent), the test team assessed handling, operation and noise levels, among other things.

In endurance tests, the motor, percussion mechanism and battery had to prove their durability. This durability test was included in the grade with a weighting of 15 per cent. The detailed test results are available online for a fee.

Header image: Elena_Nik / Shutterstock

