Coros Pace 4: Sports watch with Amoled display and many features

The Coros Pace 4 has a bright Amoled display, a microphone and a whole range of running-specific functions. This makes it a solid, affordable training watch for beginners and ambitious athletes.

With the next generation of the Pace series, Coros shows what is possible with slim, lightweight watches. The company has given the Pace 4 a bright Amoled display with a resolution of 390 × 390 pixels. This is a significant upgrade compared to the previous model, which has a MIP display with 240 × 240 pixels.

The remarkable thing: Although MIP technology is considered to be more energy-efficient, Coros has improved the battery performance of the Pace 4. According to the manufacturer, the battery should last 24 hours in maximum GPS mode with always-on display, and even 19 days in daily use. That's four days more than the Coros Pace 3 can manage.

Small watch with torch and microphone

The watch with a 43.4-millimetre dial and a height of 11.8 millimetres is small enough that it is also suitable for people who don't want to wear a conspicuous mini-computer on their wrist. Weighing 27 grammes without and 32 grammes with a nylon strap, it is also unlikely to get in the way during sport and everyday life.

Thanks to its small size, the watch is also suitable for narrow wrists.

The optical heart rate sensor has been updated compared to the Pace 3 and is designed to measure more accurately, giving you a better insight into your current effort and fitness.

As the first watch in the Pace series, it offers a torch function, but this is via the display and not, as with some other watches, via LED lights.

In addition, the Pace 4 is equipped with a microphone that allows you to record voice notes while running. For example, you can record that a section of trail is flooded after rain or how many gels you have consumed on your 25-kilometre run. The Coros app automatically transcribes these messages so that you can forward them to your coach.

Message to myself or others - thanks to the microphone, this should work while running.

Versatile functions for training and recovery

In terms of software, the watch is heavily focussed on running performance, even though it displays a range of other sports profiles such as triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, strength training, yoga and Pilates.

The Coros Pace 4 is designed to provide relevant metrics to improve performance and avoid overtraining with running tests, effort pace and real-time alerts. The watch also offers race forecasts and is said to provide personalised marathon training plans.

Focussed on athletes: the watch offers a wide range of training data.

The Pace 4 uses breadcrumbs for navigation. Unlike the premium Pace Pro model, there are no offline maps to download. The Pace 4 has multi-band GNSS/GPS and is designed to allow the import of previously defined routes in the app or from suppliers such as Strava and Komoot. It provides warnings in the event of changes in direction and deviations from the course.

The Pace 4 also offers a comprehensive package for health and recovery: heart rate variability (HRV), sleep measurement and recovery time are included. Since a software upgrade, some Coros watches, including the new Pace 4, also include menstrual cycle measurement. It should also be possible to control music and media from the watch, but not streaming.

Functional package for athletes

The Coros Pace 4 is available in black and white. It is expected to cost around 280 francs (270 euros).

The watch is available in two colour versions.

