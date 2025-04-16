News + Trends
Cult moka pot is saved: Bialetti is now Chinese

Simon Balissat
16.4.2025
The Bialetti Moka Express has been a very popular way of making coffee for almost a hundred years. Recently, the company got into difficulties and almost had to file for bankruptcy. Now comes the saving takeover from China.

The Bialetti Moka is iconic. Anyone who drinks coffee knows the pot. It can be found in countless households. I still have two myself, even though I can't use them on my induction hob. The pot still works wonderfully with the gas cooker when I'm on holiday. The company behind the Moka, on the other hand, has had problems for years. Competition from capsule machines has plunged the Italian company into crisis. According to media reports, Bialetti is deeply in debt and in arrears with its taxes.

Rescue from Hong Kong

Now the rescue comes from China. Hong Kong investor Stephen Cheng and his Nuo Capital have acquired almost 79 per cent of the shares. This secures the future of the company for the time being.

In addition to coffee pots, Bialetti also produces other products for enjoying coffee. It is not known what the new owners plan to do with the brand. The classic Moka Pot is unlikely to suddenly disappear from the range after almost 100 years, and that's a good thing.

Simon Balissat
