"Cult of the Lamb": New comic special to be published in October 2025

Kim Muntinga 21.7.2025

With "Schism Special #1", the official comic adaptation of "Cult of the Lamb" enters the next round. The 48-page special issue follows on directly from the previous storyline and delves deeper into the inner tensions of the cult.

The acclaimed indie game «Cult of the Lamb» is getting a new comic special. Entitled «Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special #1», the issue will be published on 29 October 2025 by US publisher BOOM! Studios. The 48-page volume expands the existing comic universe with an independent story.

Author Alex Paknadel («Red Goblin») and illustrator Troy Little («Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu») are once again in charge of the creative direction. The two were already responsible for the first comic series «The First Verse». The renowned artist Peach Momoko was recruited for the cover design

A dark twist awaits you

The story picks up directly after the dramatic ending of «The First Verse», the first comic series. The Lamb, leader of the cult, has sacrificed his first and most loyal follower. But instead of emerging stronger from this act, he increasingly loses control over his followers. New followers are saved, but without leadership, the cult's power stagnates. The supernatural entity The One Who Waits begins to doubt Lamb's suitability as the bearer of the Red Crown.

When a famine shakes the cult, a challenger appears on the scene - and a new power struggle begins.

What is «Cult of the Lamb»?

«Cult of the Lamb» is a roguelike build-up mix from Australian studio Massive Monster, published in 2022 by Devolver Digital.

You play as a resurrected lamb who must serve an ancient god and found his own cult to do so. The appeal lies in the unusual mix of genres: between cute cartoon aesthetics, dark cult horror and biting humour, you build a community, perform rituals and fight against renegade faiths. It quickly became a cult hit. The game had sold 4.5 million copies by October 2024.

Colleague Phil was allowed to play the game on release and was thrilled:

The first comic series: «The First Verse»

In 2024, «Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse» was the first comic series to accompany the game. It continues the story of the Cult of the Lamb: dark, bloody and with a surprising amount of depth. At the centre is the Lamb, who is increasingly confronted with the consequences of his power.

The series was originally funded via Kickstarter and comprises a total of 104 pages, spread over four individual issues.

Release and price

«Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special #1» will be published by Oni Press on 29 October 2025 and will cost 7.99 US dollars. A German-language release has not yet been announced. Unfortunately, I can't tell you yet whether we'll get the comic in the shop. But until then, I can warmly recommend the game or the first comic series. It's worth it!

Header image: Oni Press

