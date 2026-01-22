News + Trends 6 5

DC Comics brings back Kevin Smith: New "Bizarro" series announced

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 22.1.2026

DC Comics is once again relying on Kevin Smith. In the new miniseries "Bizarro: Year None", the author explores the absurd mirror world of Superman's distorted likeness and develops an open origin story that combines humour, tragedy and narrative experimentation.

American director, author and self-confessed comic fan Kevin Smith is returning to DC Comics. After several years without a project of his own at the publisher, Smith is writing a new miniseries entitled «Bizarro: Year None». The story is set entirely in the grotesque, twisted world of Bizarro, the weird mirror image of Superman.

Part one of the four-part miniseries will be published on 1 April 2026, followed by a further publication every month until July. Each issue comprises 32 pages. Smith co-writes the series with Eric Carrasco, while Nick Pitarra is responsible for the drawings and the main cover.

A familiar face returns

Kevin Smith is no stranger to the world of comics. In the early 2000s, he made a name for himself at DC with the highly acclaimed Green Arrow storyline «Quiver», later followed by the miniseries «Batman: Cacophony». Smith established himself with a keen sense of humour, dialogue and pop culture references: a signature that also made him famous outside the comic market.

Kevin Smith returns to DC Comics as a comic book writer with «Bizarro: Year None».

Source: Gage Skidmore

With «Bizarro: Year None», Smith now turns his attention to a character who specifically taps into these strengths. Bizarro has always moved between tragedy, satire and exaggeration. It is precisely this area of tension that offers space for a story that scrutinises classic superhero motifs and playfully breaks with them at the same time.

DC is explicitly promoting the project as the «definitive, indefinitive» origin story of Bizarro. This may sound contradictory, but it is the programme: the series is not intended to provide a definitive explanation, but to play with expectations and deliberately turn familiar motifs on their head.

If you are interested in comics from the Marvel universe or a collector's figure of Kevin Smith, you can find them here:

Fiction Panini Marvel Must-Have: Daredevil - In den Armen des Teufels German, Amanda Conner, Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, Steve Dillon, 2021 Collectable figures Banpresto Kevin Smith Q Posket Mini Figure 14 cm Fiction Panini Marvel Must-Have: Spider-Man/Black Cat German, Kevin Smith, Terry Dodson, 2021 Fiction Panini Marvel Must-Have: Daredevil - In den Armen des Teufels German, Amanda Conner, Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, Steve Dillon, 2021 Collectable figures Banpresto Kevin Smith Q Posket Mini Figure 14 cm Fiction Panini Marvel Must-Have: Spider-Man/Black Cat German, Kevin Smith, Terry Dodson, 2021

What «Bizarro: Year None» is all about

Surprisingly, the plot is not centred on Superman or Bizarro himself, but on Jimmy Olsen and Perry White. Jimmy Olsen is the young photographer of the Daily Planet, Perry White its editor-in-chief. Both have been part of Clark Kent's, aka Superman's, circle for decades.

The two leave the Daily Planet and embark on a journey into space. There they come across an alien dimension that is strikingly similar to Metropolis, including a society that worships its newspaper like a religious artefact.

While Jimmy and Perry try to understand the logic of this world, they encounter the power behind it. The series deliberately leaves questions unanswered: is Bizarro the product of a misguided Superman fan, an expression of pure chaos or something else entirely? It is precisely this ambiguity that is at the centre of the narrative. Bizarro's famous «backwards logic» serves not only as a gag, but as a narrative tool.

Ibrahim Moustafa interprets Bizarro's world for one of the variant covers of the first issue.

Source: DC Comics

Powerful visual realisation by Nick Pitarra

For the visual realisation, DC relies on Nick Pitarra, known for the critically acclaimed science fiction series «The Manhattan Projects». His style is characterised by strong lines, dense details and often exaggerated bodies. It is precisely this visual language that gives the Bizarro world its own, slightly disturbing identity.

Pitarra also designed the main cover of the first issue. In addition, several variant covers will appear, including those by Francs Quitely and Ibrahim Moustafa.

Frank Quitely provides one of the variant covers for the launch issue of «Bizarro: Year None».

Source: DC Comics

Header image: DC Comics

I like this article! 6 people like this article







