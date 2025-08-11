News + Trends 0 0

"Diablo" gets a pen-and-paper: Kickstarter starts in the fourth quarter of 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 11.8.2025

Glass Cannon Unplugged brings the world of Sanctuary as a licensed pen-and-paper role-playing game. With its own set of rules, familiar classes and atmospheric design, the original is to be authentically realised. The Kickstarter campaign will start this year and the game is scheduled for release in 2026.

Hell is moving to your gaming table: the official pen-and-paper role-playing game for «Diablo» is taking shape. The Polish publisher Glass Cannon Unplugged is responsible for this, having already provided initial insights at BlizzCon 2023. Back then, the go-ahead was given for two board and role-playing game projects in the «Diablo» universe, but things have been quiet for a long time since then. The Kickstarter campaign for «Diablo: The Roleplaying Game» is now set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. The release is planned for 2026.

A set of rules in the «Diablo» style

The game promises to bring the dark world of Sanctuary, characterised by demons and corruption, authentically to the table. The centrepiece is a 300+ page rulebook that not only describes the mechanics and classes, but also delves deep into the background story. The illustrations in the book are based on the look of the video games and are intended to capture the typical dark «Diablo» style.

The miniatures in the «Diablo» pen-and-paper capture the dark aesthetic of the game series.

Source: Glass Cannon Unplugged

The basic rulebook is complemented by an anthology volume with completed adventures featuring renowned authors such as John Harper («Blades in the Dark»), Graham McNeill («Warhammer») and Francesco Nepitello («The One Ring»).

New system, direct entry

On the rules side, the project is going its own way. Instead of relying on established systems such as «Dungeons & Dragons», the team has developed a new dice system based on six-sided dice. This puts fast, action-packed battles centre stage.

You don't start as an inexperienced character, but as a battle-hardened hero or heroine with full equipment. Glass Cannon Unplugged aims to transfer the typical hack-and-slash flow of video games to the tabletop format. At launch, there are seven classes from the game series to choose from, including barbarian, druid, necromancer, rogue and sorceress.

Focus on atmosphere and equipment

The developers attach great importance to atmosphere and setting. In addition to the books, miniatures, detailed maps and high-quality prints are planned to enhance the gaming experience. The adventures will be closely modelled on the video games in terms of tone: dark, brutal and morally ambivalent. Legendary equipment and striking opponents from the «Diablo» universe will also find their place at the table. Unfortunately, specific names and details are not yet known.

For example, I would love to see the «Windforce» bow and the «Schaefer's Hammer», a mace, as weapons. As for bosses, Baal, Mephisto and Lilith are at the top of my wish list.

If you prefer to explore the world of Sanctuary digitally, you can find «Diablo IV» for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S in our shop.

Header image: Glass Cannon Unplugged

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







