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Discovered at the Alpinmesse: a comfortable La Sportiva climbing shoe

Aching feet after your first attempts in the climbing or bouldering gym are part of the experience – just like chalk on your hands and trembling muscles. La Sportiva wants to change that. The Hyperez shoe is designed to make learning easier for beginners by providing more comfort.

«Climbing shoes have to be tight and uncomfortable» – this is advice that everyone who has taken their first steps in a climbing or bouldering gym has probably heard. And if you are like me, aching feet are among the challenges that make climbing difficult, especially at the beginning.

More volume and padded collar

La Sportiva has now launched a beginner-friendly climbing shoe: the Hyperez, which they presented at the Alpinmesse in Innsbruck. At first glance, the Hyperez doesn't look like a typical climbing shoe: it has more volume in critical areas like the ball of the foot and a padded collar. Thanks to the opposing Velcro straps, similar to the Katana model, you should be able to adjust the fit precisely.

Velcro instead of tight lacing: This is how the Hyperez presents itself.

Overall, the Hyperez feels like a mix between a climbing shoe and an approach shoe. Unlike more aggressive climbing shoes, it has no downturn, so the foot remains in a natural position. It is designed to offer enough grip to learn basic techniques in the gym or outdoors. At the same time, it is intended to be comfortable enough that you don't have to take it off immediately – with a sigh of relief – during climbing breaks.

Comfortable fit intended to enable longer sessions

According to La Sportiva, the shoe allows beginners to complete longer sessions and thus make progress faster. Since the shoe is designed for performance despite its increased comfort, it provides a greater sense of security on the wall. It also allows for learning essential techniques.

According to the manufacturer, one of the most important innovations is the patented «Sense Grip» technology in the midsole. It consists of a thin layer of EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) foam, which is used in the soles of running shoes, among other things. The sole is compressed under pressure and is intended to improve mechanical adhesion. At the same time, it is designed to improve the feeling of security and stability when stepping.

The outsole is a non-marking Frixion White rubber sole, which is used in trail running shoes like the Prodigio 2 and indoor climbing shoes.

The rubber sole is designed to offer good grip. If it wears out, you can have it resoled.

To make it easier for climbing beginners to get started, the Hyperez features a molded rubber reinforcement at the heel for more stability and better hold during techniques like heel hooks.

The shoe is washable and can be resoled via the Resole Me program.

Curious? We already have this beginner-friendly climbing shoe in our range:

Header image: Siri Schubert

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