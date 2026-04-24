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DJI Lito 1 and X1: two new mini drones

David Lee Translation: machine translated 24.4.2026

The new mini drones weighing less than 250 grammes have omnidirectional obstacle detection. The more expensive one also has an internal memory.

Samuel's request to DJI to simplify the product range was not answered. There is a confusing number of different models, especially in the lightweight range under 250 grammes. Now two more are being added: The DJI Lito 1 and Lito X1.

According to DJI, both drones are aimed at beginners. If you have never flown a drone before, please read this article. Because even for the lowest weight class, there are a few rules to follow.

The Lito X1 is the more expensive and better of the two. Both seem to have the same fuselage, at least they have identical flight characteristics: 36 minutes flight time with the standard battery, 18 m/s top speed, stable up to a wind speed of 10.7 m/s.

Drone −13% New EUR 339,– was EUR 389,– DJI Lito 1 249 g, 48 Mpx Drone −7% New EUR 419,– was EUR 449,– DJI Lito X1 36 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx

There are differences in the camera. At 1/1.3 inches, the sensor of the Lito X1 is slightly larger than that of the Lito 1, which measures 1/2 inch. The lens speed is also slightly better (f/1.7 versus f/1.8). Both models can record 4K at up to 100 frames per second. The standard resolution for photos is 12 megapixels; however, there is a high-resolution mode with 48 megapixels.

Both drones have omnidirectional obstacle detection. That of the X1 is slightly better: only it has a forward-facing lidar sensor. This should enable it to recognise obstacles better in complex environments.

An important detail: While the Lito X1 has 42 GB of internal memory, nothing works with the X1 without a microSD card.

The combos

As usual, the two drones are available in different accessory bundles. The ones shown above are the cheapest minimum configurations. The more expensive Fly More combos have three batteries, a multi-charger and more reserve propellers. The X1 is available with two different remote controls: One where you clip your smartphone in and use it as a screen and one with an integrated screen.

Drone −14% New EUR 479,– was EUR 559,– DJI Lito 1 Fly More Combo (DJI RC-N3) 36 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx Drone −22% New EUR 509,– was EUR 649,– DJI Lito X1 Fly More Combo (DJI RC-N3) 249 g, 48 Mpx Drone −13% New EUR 679,– was EUR 779,– DJI Lito X1 Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) 249 g, 48 Mpx

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