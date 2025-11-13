DJI Neo 2: entry-level drone now with omnidirectional sensors

DJI Neo 2 (Drone Only)
19 min, 151 g, 12 Mpx
The tiny drone from the Chinese manufacturer has been given better safety features and more extensive gesture control. The camera sensor remains small.
DJI presents the Neo 2, an update to its ultra-lightweight selfie and vlogging drone. The model weighs 151 grammes and features an integrated propeller guard design. New features include an omnidirectional obstacle detection system with forward-facing LiDAR and enhanced gesture control - including «Return to Palm», which automatically returns the drone to the hand.
DJI Neo 2 (Drone Only)
19 min, 151 g, 12 Mpx
DJI Neo 2 Fly More Combo
19 min, 151 g, 12 Mpx
DJI Neo 2 Motion Fly More Combo
19 min, 151 g, 12 Mpx
The camera has a 1/2-inch sensor with 12 megapixels, a lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-axis gimbal with electronic stabilisation. The Neo 2 records video in 4K at up to 60 frames per second (FPS). With motion or RC remote control, 100 FPS are possible. Tests will show whether the much-criticised image quality and the pronounced rolling shutter effect have improved with the Neo. There is a 2.7K mode (9:16) for vertical content. However, the camera cannot be physically rotated.
The internal memory is now 49 gigabytes, instead of just 22 gigabytes as with the predecessor. A microSD slot is still missing. The maximum flight time is specified as around 19 minutes and is likely to be less in practice, depending on wind and tracking. App transmission via Wi-Fi is said to be significantly more stable than its predecessor.
Compared to the first Neo, DJI has primarily increased safety and control. While the predecessor only had downward-facing sensors, the Neo 2 has omnidirectional obstacle detection and LiDAR at the front. It can also withstand stronger winds and offers more and faster tracking options, as well as more gestures for control. Among other things, it now recognises an outstretched hand and lands on it. The Neo 2 can also be controlled using voice commands.
The DJI Neo 2 is available now. The basic package with one battery costs 239 francs or euros. The fly-more combo with two additional batteries, charging hub and replacement propellers costs 399 francs or euros. A motion fly-more combo with goggles and motion controller (579 francs or euros) is also available.
My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all