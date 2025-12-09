Fabric instead of artificial leather: the new Fairbuds XL are much more comfortable

Product test
Fairbuds XL review: when sustainability sounds good
by Jan Johannsen
Fairphone improves its headphones: The Fairbuds XL get new magnets in the speaker and an upper material that feels more pleasant on the skin.
I already liked the first generation of Fairbuds XL. The headphones are not only sustainable, but also sound wonderful. The ease of repair is retained in the new edition. There are innovations on the inside with little impact. I notice the improvements to the exterior more clearly.
With the second generation of the Fairbuds XL, Fairphone is saying goodbye to artificial leather. Instead, a mesh fabric - i.e. fabric with small holes - covers the ear pads and the underside of the headband. It feels a little like sportswear. The top of the headband, on the other hand, is coarsely woven.
I immediately like the new fabric better than the artificial leather of the first generation. My ears feel airier and don't get warm so quickly. The airy mesh is also very comfortable on the scalp. I also have fewer concerns about sweating with the IP54-protected headphones against sweat and splashing water.
The second change to the new Fairbuds XL cannot be seen, but ideally heard. They have stronger N52 magnets in their drivers than their predecessors. These should be more powerful and provide stronger bass. A revised paper-based diaphragm should in turn increase the accuracy at medium and higher frequencies.
I already thought that the first generation of the Fairbuds XL sounded very good and didn't have to hide behind headphones from established brands. This still applies to the second generation - including the active noise cancellation. However, I no longer have the first version to hand to be able to hear a direct comparison and say exactly what effects the new drivers and diaphragm have.
The many positive aspects of the Fairbuds XL remain unchanged. The battery can still be replaced without tools. For other components, you only need a screwdriver if they break - whereby the first generation is compatible with the new individual parts of the second generation. Worn leatherette ear pads, for example, can be replaced with the comfortable mesh fabric.
The joystick remains the most important control element. It provides the Fairbuds XL with clear and intuitive control. The Fairbuds app (Android/iOS) is still required for adjustments in the equaliser.
The new Fairbuds XL are now available in green and black - in slightly different colours to their predecessors:
Fairphone Fairbuds XL 2025
ANC, 26.50 h, Wireless
Fairphone Fairbuds XL 2025
ANC, 26.50 h, Wireless
However, there is one thing that is stopping me from going straight for the new Fairbuds XL: the remaining stock of the first generation is currently available at a favourable price.
Fairphone Fairbuds XL
ANC, 26 h, Wireless
Fairphone Fairbuds XL
ANC, 26 h, Wireless
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
