FiiO Snowsky Disc brings back the MP3 feeling of the 2000s

The new FiiO Snowsky Disc looks like an MP3 player from the 2000s, but is equipped with hi-fi technology. The only thing that has been saved is the internal memory.
This new audio player is reminiscent of times when music streaming was still a foreign concept. Every song had to be bought, downloaded or ripped from a CD. I still remember my first MP3 player from Archos with 4 gigabytes of memory. Later, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle were my introduction to the world of Apple.
The Chinese manufacturer FiiO is inspired by this nostalgia and has been launching players in the tradition of MP3 players on the market for years. In January, the Snowsky Disc is a relatively inexpensive model for around 80 francs or euros.
Despite the retro look, which is reminiscent of the sixth generation iPod nano, the small player is packed with technology. For example, two digital-to-analogue converters (DACs) are used to ensure high sound quality. The player is actually too good for MP3 files; it supports lossless formats such as FLAC, WAV or AIFF.
Two audio outputs are built in: a 3.5 mm headphone connection and a 4.4 mm balanced output for Hi-Res headphones. Thanks to the Sony-Philips Digital Interface Format (SPDIF), I can supply a hi-fi system with lossless music.
I connect wireless headphones via Bluetooth. The Snowsky Disc supports high-quality transmission formats such as LDAC. Thanks to AirPlay, music can be transferred directly from the small gadget to wireless speakers. The player can not only be charged via the USB-C port, but can also be used for audio transmission.
The Snowsky Disc is operated via a small touchscreen. According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts around 12 hours.
The manufacturer has also made savings - not only in terms of size, but also in terms of memory: the player has no integrated memory. Instead, you have to store the music on microSD cards. You will find a suitable slot on the side. The Snowsky Disc supports memory cards up to 2 terabytes.
It is not yet clear if and when the Snowsky Disc will be available in Germany. However, other music players from FiiO have already made it into the range.
