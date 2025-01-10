First picture of the new Lego Trevi fountain spotted

A new Lego architecture set of the famous Trevi Fountain is due to be released soon. Now fans have even discovered a photo of the model.

Built in the 18th century, the Trevi Fountain is the largest fountain in Rome and is considered a Baroque masterpiece. You may have even thrown money into it or posed for a photo - the Trevi Fountain is one of the most popular sights in the Italian capital.

Lego's Architecture range allows you to recreate the world's most famous buildings and soon there will be a model of the Trevi Fountain in the range: The new Lego Architecture set, number 21062, is due to be released in March this year.

Dedicated fans have already discovered a picture of the Baroque fountain in the Finnish Lego catalogue:

The photo of the new Lego fountain was discovered in a Finnish advertising brochure.

Source: Lego

However, this will not be the first Lego Trevi Fountain: There was already a Lego version of the Trevi Fountain in 2014. However, with 731 individual parts, this model is significantly smaller than the one due to be released in March. As soon as we have the new model in our shop, I will let you know.

LEGO LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain 21020, LEGO Architecture 3

LEGO LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain 21020, LEGO Architecture 3

Since the picture of the new set is printed in the "Adults Welcome" part of the flyer, it will most likely be an adult set. The Lego news blog Stonewars writes that the Trevi Fountain set will consist of 1880 pieces, which means it is likely to be significantly larger than the existing set.

You can see from the picture that the detailed minifigures, among other things, can be rebuilt. White Lego bricks are primarily used.