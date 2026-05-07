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Fitbit Air: Google's new fitness tracker does away with the display

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 7.5.2026

Fitness trackers are practical for recording everyday life and exercise. However, they can be distracting. Google therefore presents the Fitbit Air, a fitness tracker without a display.

The Fitbit Air from Google is a textile tracking wristband without a screen. This means you don't have a distracting display and are actually just wearing a comfortable and stylish accessory. For more flexibility, Google offers interchangeable wristbands made of fabric or silicone.

Not an innovation, but a practical trend

The idea of a fitness tracker without a display is nothing new - on the contrary: the first Fitbit models didn't even have one. Now the trend is coming back as a counter-movement to the «always-on» lifestyle, as Polar has done with its Loop 2 tracker or the Whoop Band.

Google is also taking this approach with the Fitbit Air: as simple and unobtrusive as possible, while the tracker collects precise health data in the background.

Without a screen, you can focus on your workout.

Source: Google

The Fitbit Air is comfortable to wear thanks to a soft textile band with a lightweight metal strap. The interchangeable silicone strap is suitable for sporting activities such as swimming. Google offers both straps in different colours.

The textile strap can be worn from 130 to 210 mm wrist circumference. The manufacturer offers two sizes for the silicone version: 120-175 mm (S) and 165-210 mm (L). The tracker is also waterproof to a depth of 50 metres.

The small tracker can be easily clipped into another strap.

Source: Google

Weekly charging cycle and memory for one month

You connect the Fitbit Air to your smartphone so that you can view all the data in the Google Health app. Google has significantly overhauled the app, as described in a separate section below.

The wristband stores one day of workout data, seven days of detailed movement data and the daily overview for 30 days. It also records the heart rate in 2-second intervals. After seven days at the latest, the tracker needs to be charged for around 90 minutes.

The tracker charges fully in 90 minutes on the USB charger.

Source: Google

The following sensors and components are built into the Fitbit Air:

An optical heart rate monitor

3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope

Sensors for monitoring oxygen saturation (SpO2)

A device temperature sensor (display of skin temperature fluctuations in the «Google Health» app)

Vibration motor

Decent asseccoire with various sensors.

Source: Google

Fitbit Air with the new «Google Health» app

To read the data from the Fitbit Air, you need the «Google Health» app. It replaces the original Fitbit app. The app «Google Fit» will be discontinued completely so that everything only works with one app. With Google Health, you have all your health data in one place and can share it with friends or your doctor if you wish.

The new Google Health app leaves room for customisation.

Source: Google

The app is divided into four tabs: Today, Fitness, Sleep and Health. You can customise what is displayed in which place in the app. From heart health and metabolism to sleep and cycle. It can also be connected to numerous third-party apps, such as Apple Health, Nike Run, Peloton and Headspace.

Practical: You can connect the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch to the Health app and switch seamlessly between them. The data is automatically synchronised in the app. If you wish, you can also filter the data by Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch.

Prices and availability

The Fitbit Air is available in various colours from 100 francs or euros (RRP). As soon as it is available, I will be happy to link it in this article.

Google Health is available free of charge for iOS (16.4 or later) and Android (11.0 or later). However, a Google account is required. If you want to share your results with a health coach, you must use a subscription version: Google Health Premium. This will cost you 10 francs a month or 100 francs a year. Three months are free when you buy the Fitbit Air.

The plan includes an AI health coach who will provide you with personalised training plans and tips and with whom you can discuss your results and future goals in natural language.

The Premium plan gives you your own personal health coach.

Source: Google

Header image: Google

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