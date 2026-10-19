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Flos makes the light bulb disappear: moonlight instead of a pendant lamp

Light bulbs are increasingly disappearing from our lamps. Today, light often comes directly from the material itself. Flos demonstrates just how far this has already gone in their new 'Nocturne' collection.

At «3daysofdesign» in Copenhagen, the Italian brand Flos showcased its new «Nocturne» collection in a dedicated room installation. The setting was the Martin Asbæk Gallery, inspired by a classic film: Stanley Kubrick's «2001: A Space Odyssey» from 1968.

Behind the installation is a name that has stood for clear, often surprising ideas in lighting design for decades: Konstantin Grcic. The Munich native first trained as a cabinetmaker in England before studying industrial design at the Royal College of Art in London. In 1991, he founded his own studio, KGID. He became known, among other things, for the «May Day» lamp (1998) – originally intended as a simple, portable work light for workshops and now featured in numerous design museums.

Between presence and illusion

In Copenhagen, furniture appears only as pale images on glass, including the «Componibili» side table and the «Zig Zag» chair. Grcic comments:

The floor glows from below, flattens shadows, and creates a calm yet unsettling atmosphere. Nocturne is placed in a similar setting: an illuminated floor, furniture suggested only as pale images on glass – a space somewhere between presence and illusion. Konstantin Grcic

The Nocturne collection at the Martin Asbæk Gallery in Copenhagen. The Zig Zag chair remains a flat image behind glass, next to the floor version of Nocturne. The conical glass diffuser sits on the black aluminum profile, with a fine light ring in between. Against a mustard yellow background, the coat rack becomes a drawing on glass, flanked by two wall lamps. The hemispherical version casts soft light back onto the wall.

The collection

Nocturne further develops an existing Flos series called «Noctambule»: hand-blown borosilicate glass meets lighting track technology. Nocturne is available in floor, pendant, and wall versions, with conical or hemispherical diffusers. A light ring marks the transition to the structure. A dimmable LED is completely integrated into the glass and low-voltage aluminum profile. The light source itself remains invisible.

Nocturne combines the delicate poetry of glass with the precise logic of aluminum extrusions. Konstantin Grcic

Hand-shaped borosilicate glass meets aluminum. Nocturne combines craftsmanship with glare-free light.

Not yet at Galaxus

Nocturne is not currently available from us. However, we do carry the Noctambule series, which follows the same principle: one or more hand-blown glass cylinders end at the bottom in an open, cone-shaped glass shade. During the day, the clear glass almost disappears into the room; only in the evening does the lamp reveal a completely different side. It is available as a floor and pendant lamp, both dimmable.

Header image: Pia Seidel

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