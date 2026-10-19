Flos makes the light bulb disappear: moonlight instead of a pendant lamp

Flos Noctambule Low Floor Led Floor / Floor Lamp
1980 lm
Light bulbs are increasingly disappearing from our lamps. Today, light often comes directly from the material itself. Flos demonstrates just how far this has already gone in their new 'Nocturne' collection.
At «3daysofdesign» in Copenhagen, the Italian brand Flos showcased its new «Nocturne» collection in a dedicated room installation. The setting was the Martin Asbæk Gallery, inspired by a classic film: Stanley Kubrick's «2001: A Space Odyssey» from 1968.
Behind the installation is a name that has stood for clear, often surprising ideas in lighting design for decades: Konstantin Grcic. The Munich native first trained as a cabinetmaker in England before studying industrial design at the Royal College of Art in London. In 1991, he founded his own studio, KGID. He became known, among other things, for the «May Day» lamp (1998) – originally intended as a simple, portable work light for workshops and now featured in numerous design museums.
In Copenhagen, furniture appears only as pale images on glass, including the «Componibili» side table and the «Zig Zag» chair. Grcic comments:
Nocturne further develops an existing Flos series called «Noctambule»: hand-blown borosilicate glass meets lighting track technology. Nocturne is available in floor, pendant, and wall versions, with conical or hemispherical diffusers. A light ring marks the transition to the structure. A dimmable LED is completely integrated into the glass and low-voltage aluminum profile. The light source itself remains invisible.
Nocturne is not currently available from us. However, we do carry the Noctambule series, which follows the same principle: one or more hand-blown glass cylinders end at the bottom in an open, cone-shaped glass shade. During the day, the clear glass almost disappears into the room; only in the evening does the lamp reveal a completely different side. It is available as a floor and pendant lamp, both dimmable.
Flos Noctambule Low Floor Led Floor / Floor Lamp
1980 lm
Flos Noctambule Cone Suspension Led Pendant Light
3960 lm
Flos Noctambule Low Floor Led Floor / Floor Lamp
4950 lm
Flos Noctambule Low Floor Led Floor / Floor Lamp
1980 lm
Flos Noctambule Cone Suspension Led Pendant Light
3960 lm
Flos Noctambule Low Floor Led Floor / Floor Lamp
4950 lm
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