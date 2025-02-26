News + Trends 30 5

For Jurassic World fans: Lego announces biggest set yet

Anne Fischer Translation: machine translated 26.2.2025

The Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton will be released in March. It is a new set in the Jurassic World series.

3145 parts and built longer than a metre: This makes the T-Rex skeleton the largest Jurassic World set from Lego to date. A very clever choice: the Tyrannosaurus Rex is probably the most famous dinosaur, and not just in the "Jurassic Park" film.

Assembled, the new set with the serial number 76968 measures 33 x 105 centimetres. It has movable joints and the jaw can be opened. The arms are also adjustable. The fossil model comes with a sturdy display stand.

The jaw of the T-Rex can be opened.

Source: Lego

Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant as Lego minifigures

Fans will be particularly pleased that Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant, two of the main characters from the 1993 film "Jurassic Park", are appearing as Lego figures. The clothes worn by the figurines are based on those worn by the two in the opening scene at the excavation site - the scene in which viewers see them for the first time.

The two mini-characters Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant are a nice extra. Alan Grant are a nice extra to the dinosaur skeleton.

Source: Lego

The set is recommended for ages 18 and up and will be available in Lego shops from 15 March. For Lego Insiders customers, it will be available from 12 March. It will cost 249.99 euros or 259 francs. You will usually be able to find the set in our shop around three months after its release.

By the way: A similar model was already available in 2021, albeit in a much smaller version. A set from Lego-Ideas was also released in 2019, featuring two dinosaur skeletons: The T-Rex and a Triceratops.

What do you think of the giant Lego skeleton? Will you be buying it? Let me know in the comments.

Header image: Lego

