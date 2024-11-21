Four new botanical sets from LEGO announced

LEGO is launching four new botanical sets for 2025: a pink bouquet, a bamboo, a mini orchid and a flower arrangement.

The Botanical sets from LEGO were first presented in 2021 and have enjoyed great popularity ever since, including in our shop. So it's fitting that the Danish toy giant has now announced four more sets: All sets are due to be released in early 2025 and are intended for Lego fans aged 18 and over. Here is an overview of what is known about the individual sets so far

"Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet" (serial number 10342)

According to LEGO, the "Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet" will consist of 15 customisable flower stems, including daisies, cornflowers, roses and cymbidium orchids. The bouquet can also be combined with other Lego flowers. When assembled, it should be 32 centimetres high and consist of a total of 749 elements. LEGO quotes the price at 59.99 euros or 69.90 francs.

The colourful bouquet of Lego flowers.

Source: LEGO

Mini Orchid (serial number 10343)

The mini orchid features five blooming orchid flowers and leaves. The set, which consists of a total of 274 small parts, also includes a light-coloured terracotta flower pot with a base. When set up, the orchid measures 25 centimetres. This means you can also use the Lego orchid as a decoration. It will cost 29.99 euros or 34.90 francs.

The Lego orchid is in bloom.

Source: LEGO

Lucky bamboo (serial number 10344)

According to Lego, the lucky bamboo is a realistic decorative plant with green bamboo stalks and pebbles in a flower pot. Together with the mini orchid, it is intended to complete the "Four Gentlemen" quartet, which also includes the chrysanthemums and plum blossoms already available from LEGO. The bamboo is made up of 325 individual parts, is 29 centimetres high and costs 29.99 euros or 34.90 francs.

Assembled, the bamboo is 29 centimetres high.

Source: LEGO

Flower arrangement (serial number 10345)

The bouquet consists of flowers such as camellias, peonies, hydrangeas and ranunculus. The arrangement includes a goblet vase with a plug-in system for the individual flowers. With 1161 elements, the flower arrangement is the largest set in the new Botanical range. When assembled, it has a height of 31 centimetres. Lego gives the recommended retail price as 109.99 euros or 119 francs. This set will be released in February 2025.

You can use the Lego bouquet as a decoration just like real flowers thanks to the vase.

Source: LEGO

Lego botanical sets become their own series

LEGO also announced that the Botanical series will become a series in its own right. Until now, it has run under Lego Icons. So it remains exciting to see what other flowers and plants will soon be made from the colourful bricks. The most popular sets on Galaxus so far include the orchid, the bouquet of red roses and the mini plants.